Nestlé Issues Nationwide Recall of Frozen Meals After Choking Incident Reported

Consumers Are Urged to Check Their Freezers and Return Affected Products

Nestlé USA has issued a voluntary recall of select Lean Cuisine and Stouffer’s frozen meals due to the potential presence of wood-like material, the company announced.

The recall affects a limited number of batches of Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli, Spinach Artichoke Ravioli, Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry, and Stouffer’s Party Size Chicken Lasagna. The affected products were produced between August 2024 and March 2025 and distributed to major retailers across the United States between September 2024 and March 2025. No other Lean Cuisine or Stouffer’s products are included in the recall.

Nestlé USA initiated the recall after receiving complaints from consumers, including one potential choking incident linked to the issue. The company is actively investigating the source of the contamination and assures the public that it is an isolated incident.

Consumers who purchased the affected products are advised not to prepare or consume them. Instead, they should return the items to the retailer where they were purchased for a full refund or replacement.

To identify recalled products, customers should check the ten-digit batch code located on the side of the packaging before the “Best Before” date. Reference images are available to help consumers verify the affected batches.

For further assistance, Nestlé USA’s consumer hotline is available at (800) 681-1676, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

Nestlé USA is coordinating with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to address the issue and ensure public safety.

“The quality, safety, and integrity of our products remain our number one priority,” Nestlé USA stated. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our consumers and retail customers.”