Scrap Metal Facility Owners Face 25-Count Indictment Over Hazardous Waste Violations

Watts Metal Facility Explosion Leads to Felony Charges, Owners Held Without Bail

The owners of S&W Atlas Iron and Metal Corp. were ordered into county jail without bail Monday as they await a hearing on March 17, following a 25-count indictment related to a massive explosion at their Watts scrap metal facility last summer.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman announced the arrests of Gary Weisenberg, 77, and Matthew Weisenberg, 37, who face multiple felony charges stemming from the August 12, 2024, blast that rocked the neighborhood, endangering students at nearby Jordan High School.

Los Angeles DA Nathan Hochman said in a statement, “This is a historic day for Watts, Jordan High School, and criminal justice—for the first time, after decades of endangering children with metal projectiles and hazardous waste, Atlas Metals has been ordered to stop accepting and processing new material, essentially shutting down operations. For decades, as alleged in court, Atlas Metals has recklessly allowed deadly shrapnel to be launched onto the property of Jordan High School and contaminated the school with lead and other toxic chemicals. For 70 years, as alleged in court, Atlas Metals has collected all the profits, and the children at Jordan High School have borne all the risks. This will not stand. Under my watch, environmental crimes will be punished to the full extent of the law, and those who threaten public safety, especially those who harm children, will be held accountable. I thank Assistant Head Deputy District Attorney Daniel Wright and Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Valenzuela of LADA’s Environmental Crimes Division for relentlessly fighting for the health and safety of the students at Jordan High School and the entire Watts community.”

The indictment charges both men and their company with 21 felony counts of illegally disposing of hazardous waste without a permit, along with one felony count of depositing hazardous waste. They also face two misdemeanor counts for failure to maintain a facility in a way that minimizes the possibility of fire or explosion, in addition to a public nuisance charge.

The Weisenbergs pleaded not guilty during their arraignment at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center and will remain in custody until their bail hearing.

S&W Atlas Iron and Metal Corp., which has operated for 70 years in South Los Angeles, sits adjacent to Jordan High School and the Jordan Downs Housing Development. While the company has long claimed to provide essential metal recycling services, prosecutors allege that its operations have been in violation of safety and environmental regulations as far back as 2017.

Soil samples taken from the high school grounds showed dangerously high levels of lead and zinc. Additional tests at the scrap metal yard revealed excessive concentrations of seven different metals. Investigators also found metal debris, allegedly from Atlas, scattered throughout the school’s property.

The August explosion occurred around 8:20 a.m. as students were arriving for their first day of classes. Though no injuries were reported, the blast sent shockwaves through the community and intensified scrutiny of the facility’s operations.

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorneys Daniel Wright and Cynthia Valenzuela of the Environmental Crimes Division. It was jointly investigated by the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation, the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Health Hazardous Materials Division, and the California Department of Toxic Substances Control.

The March 17 bail hearing will determine whether the Weisenbergs remain in custody as the case proceeds. Meanwhile, community advocates continue to demand stronger enforcement of environmental laws to prevent future incidents of industrial negligence near residential neighborhoods and schools.