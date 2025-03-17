New Cocktails, Sourdough Pizzas & Women-Owned Businesses Take Over K-Town

Exclusive Pizza & Cocktail Party at Here’s Looking at You: One Night Only

The magnificent Koreatown restaurant Here’s Looking at You is unveiling a brand-new cocktail menu with a lively spring-drinking reveal party on Tuesday, March 18, featuring an evening of creative cocktails, mouthwatering sourdough pizzas, and a celebration of women-owned businesses.

The event, running from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., will spotlight Wallflour Pizza, helmed by Carolina and Brandon Conaway (formerly known as Quarantine Pizza), as they gear up to open their first brick-and-mortar restaurant in Eagle Rock. The duo will be firing off freshly made, naturally leavened, 48-hour fermented sourdough pizzas in an outdoor setup, bringing their signature flavors to attendees.

Pizza & Cocktails: A Perfect Pairing

Guests can indulge in scrumptious pizza alongside the highly anticipated new cocktail lineup from Here’s Looking at You, which has one of Los Angeles’ most delish and innovative bar menus. The pizza menu will feature:

So Mush Love – Roasted garlic cream, mozzarella, herb-roasted mushrooms, arugula & parmesan ($20)

Margherita – Classic tomato sauce, basil, mozzarella & parmesan ($18)

Pepperoni – Tomato sauce, basil, mozzarella, pepperoni & parmesan ($18)

Spiceroni – Pepperoni pizza with pickled jalapeños, housemade hot honey & parmesan ($18)

Big Dill – Roasted garlic cream, housemade dill pickles, buttermilk ranch, mozzarella & fresh herbs ($20)

Additionally, pastry chef Sam Robinson will be baking up a selection of vibrant desserts, including a Market Berry Pistachio Pie, Pandan Coconut Custard, and Hibiscus Meringue Pie.

The event is part of Regarding Her Food’s Women’s History Month Festival, celebrating women in the hospitality industry. Hosting duties for the night will be shared with Emily Wilson, the food writer behind the acclaimed LA-based Substack, The Angel.