Mysterious Shooter Killing Crows in Westchester, Residents Fear for Their Safety, Want Action

Residents Fear Escalating Violence as Bullets Narrowly Miss People, Pets, and Homes

Residents of Westchester are growing increasingly alarmed after more than 100 crows have been shot and killed in their neighborhood, with bullets narrowly missing people. The unexplained bird shootings, which have been ongoing for several years, have recently escalated, raising concerns about safety in the area.

“I think the whole block is feeling pretty freaked out about it,” said Westchester resident Brenna Lenoir, as quoted by KTLA 5 News. “It’s crows, but how long until it escalates to pets and children—or maybe the rest of us? What if a bullet ricochets off something?”

The Los Angeles Police Department is now investigating the mysterious killings, which have been concentrated in the 8300 block of Chase Avenue near a large tree. The most recent attack occurred on Saturday, March 8, when a shooter targeted a murder of crows, killing three and injuring another.

Residents have no way of predicting when the gunfire will start, heightening their anxiety. While the incidents have occurred sporadically over the years, neighbors report that the frequency of the shootings has increased in recent months.

“There’s no pattern to it,” Lenoir said. “Sometimes we wake up and find multiple birds shot, other times it’s just one or two. But it keeps happening, and we don’t know who’s doing it.”