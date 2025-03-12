Evacuation Warnings Issued for LA Burn Areas, PCH Closure Announced as Storm Approaches

Residents in High-Risk Zones Urged to Prepare for Possible Mudslides

Officials have issued evacuation warnings for multiple areas in Los Angeles County due to the risk of mudslides and debris flows in recent burn areas as heavy rainfall approaches. The warnings will be in effect from 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 12, through 6:00 p.m. Thursday, March 13.

In addition, Cal Trans District 7 has announced that PCH will fully close between Chautauqua Boulevard and Carbon Beach Terrace starting at noon Wednesday. Only emergency vehicles will be allowed to access.

The National Weather Service of Los Angeles predicts risk for debris flows & flooding during the storm on Wednesday and Thursday. Caltrans will monitor when safe to reopen. Road closure updates can be found from Caltrans here and LA County Public Works here.

LA County’s Mudflow Advice Hotline is available at 800-933-0930 for questions about debris flows.

According to emergency officials, specific evacuation orders will also be issued for certain high-risk homes. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) will visit homes in these areas today to deliver evacuation notices. If residents are not home, officers will leave a flyer with critical information.

Officials have identified several locations near burn scars that are especially vulnerable to flooding and landslides:

Palisades Fire Area

Getty Villa area

Highlands near the burn zone

Bienveneda area near Temescal Canyon Park

Rivas Canyon/Will Rogers State Park area

Mandeville Canyon above Tanners Road

Old Ranch Road and Rustic Creek

Sunset Fire Area

East and South of Runyon Canyon

LAPD will directly contact residents in high-risk homes to ensure they are aware of the evacuation order.

Officials urge residents in these areas to stay alert, prepare for possible evacuations, and have emergency supplies ready. Anyone in the affected zones should monitor local updates, heed evacuation notices, and be prepared to leave immediately if conditions worsen.

For a detailed map of the evacuation zones, visit: Evacuation Warnings Map