Menendez Family Blasts DA Hochman’s Decision, Calls for Justice in Resentencing Review

The Justice for Lyle and Erik Coalition Condemns District Attorney Hochman

The family of Lyle and Erik Menendez has condemned Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman’s opposition to the brothers’ resentencing, accusing him of prioritizing politics over justice. They have updated the family’s Justice for Lyle and Erik website asking for the public’s assistance.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Justice for Lyle and Erik Coalition denounced Hochman’s refusal to support resentencing, calling it a betrayal of his promise to conduct an impartial review of the case.

Hochman’s decision reportedly came after a lengthy review of court transcripts, prison records, and testimonies. He argued that the Menendez brothers have failed to take full responsibility for their parents’ 1989 murders, citing their continued claims of self-defense as evidence of a lack of remorse.

However, the Menendez family strongly disagrees, insisting that Erik and Lyle have repeatedly apologized for their actions and have spent more than three decades working to rehabilitate themselves.

“Let’s be clear: Erik and Lyle are not the same young boys they were more than 30 years ago. They have apologized for their actions, which were the results of Jose’s sexual abuse and Kitty’s enablement. They have apologized for the horrific actions they took. They have apologized to us. And, they have demonstrated their atonement through actions that have helped improve countless lives. Yet, DA Hochman is effectively asking for them to publicly apologize to a checklist of actions they took in a state of shock and fear.”

The family also took issue with Hochman’s refusal to acknowledge the abuse allegations that were central to the brothers’ defense during their trials.

“Perhaps most alarming, however, was his not-so-veiled insistence that they were not sexually abused,” the statement read. “He instead sent a message to every young boy who’s the victim of abuse that they should not come forward or tell their truth.”

Despite Hochman’s opposition, the Menendez family remains hopeful that other avenues for release will prevail. Anamaria Baralt, a close family friend, said, in a TikTok video, “At least there is some comfort in consistency, the sun rises in the east, it sets in the west, there is gravity, and the District Attorney of Los Angeles will be a total ******* douche.”

The family urged those reviewing the case to look beyond the political rhetoric and consider the full scope of trauma endured by Erik, Lyle, and their relatives.

“DA Hochman has dismissed the defense’s position as a ‘simplistic narrative.’ But the reality is, it really is that simple. When the full evidence of abuse was presented in the first trial, the jury hung evenly between murder and manslaughter. In the second trial, this evidence was excluded, and the jury was denied the option to consider imperfect self-defense — the precise theory that reflected the brothers’ state of mind at the time.”

The Justice for Lyle and Erik webpage also states, “Hochman has also referenced “confidential files” that he claims to have reviewed, implying there is previously inaccessible or unavailable evidence. This is misleading. The first trial aired on Court TV, and transcripts from the second trial are publicly available. While a few hearings were confidential — which is typical for any trial — the vast majority of records are not.

The resentencing hearing for Lyle and Erik Menendez is scheduled for March 20 and 21 in Van Nuys.