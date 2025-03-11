March 12, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Help Shape Culver City’s Future: Join Transportation and Street Design Meetings

Public Input Sought for Complete Streets and Mobility Services Plan

Residents and stakeholders are invited to participate in two upcoming events aimed at shaping the future of transportation and street design in Culver City. The city will host a Complete Streets Design Workshop on Wednesday, March 12, followed by a Comprehensive Mobility Services Plan Virtual Town Hall on Thursday, March 13.

The Complete Streets Design Standards initiative aims to ensure that future street investments prioritize safety, sustainability, and accessibility while aligning with regional transportation needs. The workshop will provide an opportunity for residents to learn about the city’s efforts to integrate its Complete Streets Policy with best practices and input from previous planning studies. 

Attendees will also participate in a hands-on activity to better understand the process of implementing Complete Streets in Culver City.

Date: Wednesday, March 12
Time: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Location: Recreation Room, Syd Kronenthal Park, 3459 McManus Ave, Culver City

Residents can learn more about the city’s walking tours and workshops on Culver City’s website here

Culver City is also seeking community feedback for its Comprehensive Mobility Services Plan, an initiative designed to improve the city’s public transportation system. As part of the Culver City Your Way project, the plan will evaluate existing Culver CityBus service, identify transportation gaps, and explore strategies to enhance the overall mobility experience for residents and visitors.

City officials encourage participation in the virtual Town Hall meeting to help shape the plan’s priorities and future transportation improvements.

Date: Thursday, March 13
Time: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m
Location: Virtual (Zoom) – Register on Culver City’s website here.

