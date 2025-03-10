Family Dispute in Beverly Grove Ends in Tragedy: Police Investigate Disturbing Scene

Shocking Incident in a Los Angeles Home Leaves One Family Member Dead

It was a case of justifiable homicide when a 58-year-old man fatally shot his older brother after witnessing him choking their 80-year-old mother inside her home

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call reporting gunfire at approximately 1:30 p.m. in the 400 block of North Alfred Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a family dispute had escalated into a deadly confrontation.

According to LAPD investigators, the altercation began when the 61-year-old suspect allegedly used a baseball bat to break windows and damage personal belongings while he was enraged inside his mother’s home. He then reportedly threatened her before physically attacking her.

The woman managed to call her younger son for help. When he arrived, he saw his older brother pinning their mother to the ground and choking her, police said. In an attempt to stop the assault, he fired a warning shot into the air, but his brother continued to strangle their mother. Fearing for her life, he then shot his brother.

LAPD officials described the shooting as a justified act of self-defense.

“The shooter saved his mother’s life,” LAPD Detective Samuel Marullo told KTLA. “He had no choice but to kill his own brother. At 80 years old, being choked and having her face smashed into the ground would have surely caused her death.”

The mother sustained head injuries requiring stitches but is expected to recover. The shooter was taken into custody for questioning, but police indicated that he would likely be released, as the shooting was deemed justifiable.