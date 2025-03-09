March 10, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Rifkin Raanan Leads Renowned Beverly Hills Cosmetic Dentistry

By Susan Payne

Subtle differences in training, expertise, technological capabilities and amenities make all the difference when choosing the best cosmetic dentistry practice.

Rifkin Raanan, a leading destination for cosmetic dentistry in Beverly Hills, strives to provide the highest level of dental care, combining artistry with advanced technology. Through rigorous training, ongoing research and investment in the best dental technologies available, Rifkin Raanan maintains a highly rated patient experience, delivering cosmetic and functional results.

Redefining cosmetic and restorative dentistry, the practice was founded by Dr. Rodney Raanan, DDS, MMSc, Cosmetic and Reconstructive Dentist, and Dr. Robert Rifkin. The two are committed to delivering world-class dental care that enhances both oral health and overall well-being.

“Our philosophy is centered on excellence, integrity, and personalized care. We believe that a beautiful smile is more than just aesthetics—it’s about confidence, health, and longevity. Each patient receives customized treatment based on their unique needs, using the most advanced techniques in modern dentistry. Our patient-first approach means we prioritize comfort, long-term wellness, and results that look and feel natural,” Raanan said.

Rifkin Raanan specializes in a variety of services, offering an unparalleled blend of expertise, precision and personalized care. The dentistry is renowned for producing exceptional, natural-looking results using the latest in digital smile design, minimally invasive techniques and premium materials. The following includes:

  • Dental Implants — permanent, natural-looking tooth replacement solutions.
  • Minimally Invasive Gum Rejuvenation — advanced techniques to restore gum health and aesthetics.
  • Laser Periodontal Therapy — non-surgical treatment for gum disease.
  • Bone and Soft Tissue Grafting — rebuilding healthy foundations for long-term dental success.
  • Smile Enhancement Treatments — aesthetic gum contouring, implant-supported restorations and personalized smile designs.
  • Porcelain Veneers — custom-designed to enhance smiles while maintaining a natural look.
  • Full mouth Rehabilitation — restoring function, aesthetics and health for patients with extensive dental needs.
  • Smile Makeovers — a comprehensive approach to improving a patient’s smile through multiple treatments.
  • Periodontal and Preventive Care — ensuring long-term gum health and disease prevention.

Rifkin Raanan is distinguished by its rare, on site dental laboratory, in which the practice works together with professionals crafting dental prosthetics. Services provided by Rifkin Raanan are not only evidence-based and effective, but they are also highly personalized and backed by the latest research. The doctors also continuously adopt new and emerging technologies once they are deemed safe and effective.

“By combining science with artistry, I ensure that my patients receive not just treatment, but long-term solutions for optimal oral health. Every patient is unique, and I tailor treatments to align with both their medical needs and aesthetic goals, saidDr. Justin Raanan, DDS, MMSc, Beverly Hills Periodontist. “Comfort, precision, and long-term results are at the core of everything we do, providing patients with both immediate transformation and lifelong health benefits.”

While Rifkin Raanan is currently accepting new patients, the dentistry also offers emergency dental care for patients experiencing urgent issues, ensuring they receive prompt, high quality treatment when necessary.

Through Giving A Smile Foundation, founded by brothers Dr. Justin Raanan and Dr. Rodney Raanan in 2017,the two are also able to transform smiles and give back to the community.

“Our goal is to provide access to quality dental care for underserved children in Los Angeles, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity for a healthy, confident smile,” Rodney Raanan said.

To book a consultation with Rifkin Raanan, visit www.RifkinRaanan.com. Follow the practice on Instagram @rifkinraanan and @drjustinraanan.

in News
Related Posts
News

Executive Function Coaching Practice Opens in Santa Monica 

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

By Susan Payne Forgetful. Unorganized. Distracted. Impulsive. These may be difficult, yet commonly used words to describe yourself, or a...
News

‘All in One’: Mirror Mirror Med Spa Specializes in Skin, Face and Body Treatments

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

One of the top med spas in Los Angeles is at the top for a reason: state-of-the-art, minimally invasive, customized...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Elvis Presley’s, the King of Rock and Roll, Former Beverly Hills Estate Hits the Market for $24.5M

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

The Trousdale Estates Home Offers Stunning City-To-Ocean Views A former Beverly Hills estate once owned by Elvis Presley has hit...

Photo: Facebook
News

LA City Controller’s Report Says L.A. Faces $140M Budget Shortfall as Revenues Decline, Costs Mount

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

Report Warns of Deepening Fiscal Challenges as Revenues Drop, Reserves Dwindle The City of Los Angeles is facing a projected...

Photo: City of Los Angeles, Office of Mayor Karen Bass
News

Disturbing LAHSA Audit Reveals Massive Oversight Failures in LA’s Homeless Programs

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

Court-Ordered Report Finds City Funds Mismanaged, Services Lacking Accountability  A court-ordered independent audit has revealed that homeless programs funded by...

Photo: YouTube
News

Customer Rams SUV Through Inglewood CarMax Showroom, In Horrific Attack

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

Suspect Drove His Vehicle Through the Showroom, Injuring Multiple People The CarMax dealership in Inglewood was the site of a...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Home Sales in Jeopardy: United States Sees Record-Breaking Number of Canceled Deals

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

Over 41,000 Homebuyers Backed Out in January, Highest Cancellation Rate Since 2017 A growing number of U.S. homebuyers are backing...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Disaster Relief Deadlines Extended Financial Aid Available for Small Businesses and Homeowners

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

Grant Opportunities, FEMA Assistance, and Property Tax Relief for Wildfire Survivors LA County and Federal officials have extended the application...

Photo: Facebook
News

Juvenile Arrested in Violent Culver City Carjacking Hours After Crime

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

Suspect Was Identified and Taken Into Custody Within 24 Hours Culver City police arrested a juvenile suspect on March 4...
News, Video

(Video) Where great minds grow at The Willows Community School

March 7, 2025

Read more
March 7, 2025

The Willows, a DK-8 co-educational school, enrolls 474 students from 57+ zip codes annually. As a balanced, progressive educational leader, experiential learning,...

Photo: Facebook
News

West Hollywood Deputies Help Seize $4M in Stolen Goods, Nine Arrested in Retail Theft Bust

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

Multi-Agency Operation Recovered Stolen Merchandise From Local Businesses Officials announced Wednesday that deputies from the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department assisted...

Photo: YouTube
News

Gov. Newsom Provokes Backlash After Calling Trans Inclusion in Women’s Sports ‘Unfair’ on Podcast

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

LGBTQ+ Advocates Condemn Newsom’s Remarks, Calling Them a Betrayal and  Dangerous  California Gov. Gavin Newsom surprised many by expressing concerns...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

West Los Angeles Residents Urged to Report Potholes as Road Conditions Deteriorate

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

Recent Storms, Heavy Traffic, and Construction Have Worsened Street Conditions The South Brentwood Residents Association noted that Brentwood residents have...

Photo Credit: IMDB
Entertainment, Film, News

Things to Do: New Movies Opening This Weekend: Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Horror and More

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

What’s Hitting Theaters This Weekend—Including Indie Gems at Lumiere Beverly Hills Moviegoers have plenty to choose from this weekend as...

Photo: YouTube
News

Nude Man Charged in Violent Sawtelle Attack: Faces Prison for Attempted Rape and Child Assault

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

Concerned Citizens Stopped the Vicious Attack After Victim Screamed for Help  A Los Angeles man has been charged with multiple...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR