Rifkin Raanan Leads Renowned Beverly Hills Cosmetic Dentistry

By Susan Payne

Subtle differences in training, expertise, technological capabilities and amenities make all the difference when choosing the best cosmetic dentistry practice.

Rifkin Raanan, a leading destination for cosmetic dentistry in Beverly Hills, strives to provide the highest level of dental care, combining artistry with advanced technology. Through rigorous training, ongoing research and investment in the best dental technologies available, Rifkin Raanan maintains a highly rated patient experience, delivering cosmetic and functional results.

Redefining cosmetic and restorative dentistry, the practice was founded by Dr. Rodney Raanan, DDS, MMSc, Cosmetic and Reconstructive Dentist, and Dr. Robert Rifkin. The two are committed to delivering world-class dental care that enhances both oral health and overall well-being.

“Our philosophy is centered on excellence, integrity, and personalized care. We believe that a beautiful smile is more than just aesthetics—it’s about confidence, health, and longevity. Each patient receives customized treatment based on their unique needs, using the most advanced techniques in modern dentistry. Our patient-first approach means we prioritize comfort, long-term wellness, and results that look and feel natural,” Raanan said.

Rifkin Raanan specializes in a variety of services, offering an unparalleled blend of expertise, precision and personalized care. The dentistry is renowned for producing exceptional, natural-looking results using the latest in digital smile design, minimally invasive techniques and premium materials. The following includes:

Dental Implants — permanent, natural-looking tooth replacement solutions.

— permanent, natural-looking tooth replacement solutions. Minimally Invasive Gum Rejuvenation — advanced techniques to restore gum health and aesthetics.

— advanced techniques to restore gum health and aesthetics. Laser Periodontal Therapy — non-surgical treatment for gum disease.

— non-surgical treatment for gum disease. Bone and Soft Tissue Grafting — rebuilding healthy foundations for long-term dental success.

— rebuilding healthy foundations for long-term dental success. Smile Enhancement Treatments — aesthetic gum contouring, implant-supported restorations and personalized smile designs.

— aesthetic gum contouring, implant-supported restorations and personalized smile designs. Porcelain Veneers — custom-designed to enhance smiles while maintaining a natural look.

— custom-designed to enhance smiles while maintaining a natural look. Full mouth Rehabilitation — restoring function, aesthetics and health for patients with extensive dental needs.

— restoring function, aesthetics and health for patients with extensive dental needs. Smile Makeovers — a comprehensive approach to improving a patient’s smile through multiple treatments.

— a comprehensive approach to improving a patient’s smile through multiple treatments. Periodontal and Preventive Care — ensuring long-term gum health and disease prevention.

Rifkin Raanan is distinguished by its rare, on site dental laboratory, in which the practice works together with professionals crafting dental prosthetics. Services provided by Rifkin Raanan are not only evidence-based and effective, but they are also highly personalized and backed by the latest research. The doctors also continuously adopt new and emerging technologies once they are deemed safe and effective.

“By combining science with artistry, I ensure that my patients receive not just treatment, but long-term solutions for optimal oral health. Every patient is unique, and I tailor treatments to align with both their medical needs and aesthetic goals, saidDr. Justin Raanan, DDS, MMSc, Beverly Hills Periodontist. “Comfort, precision, and long-term results are at the core of everything we do, providing patients with both immediate transformation and lifelong health benefits.”

While Rifkin Raanan is currently accepting new patients, the dentistry also offers emergency dental care for patients experiencing urgent issues, ensuring they receive prompt, high quality treatment when necessary.

Through Giving A Smile Foundation, founded by brothers Dr. Justin Raanan and Dr. Rodney Raanan in 2017,the two are also able to transform smiles and give back to the community.

“Our goal is to provide access to quality dental care for underserved children in Los Angeles, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity for a healthy, confident smile,” Rodney Raanan said.

To book a consultation with Rifkin Raanan, visit www.RifkinRaanan.com. Follow the practice on Instagram @rifkinraanan and @drjustinraanan.