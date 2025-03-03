Culver City Hosts Free Catalytic Converter Etching Event, Protect Your Vehicle from Theft

Etching Your Catalytic Converter Can Help Law Enforcement Track Stolen Parts

Culver City residents will have the opportunity to protect their vehicles from theft at a free Catalytic Converter Etching Event on Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Culver City Middle School Parking Lot at 4601 Elenda Street in Culver City.

Etching a unique identification number onto a catalytic converter can aid law enforcement in tracking stolen parts, potentially helping vehicle owners recover their stolen converters and avoid costly replacements.

Participation in the event is free, but appointments are required due to limited availability. These events are always popular.

Catalytic converter thefts have surged nationwide in recent years, with criminals targeting the valuable metals inside the components. Law enforcement officials encourage vehicle owners to take preventative measures, such as etching, installing anti-theft devices, and parking in secure locations.

For more information and to reserve an appointment once available, visit the Culver City official website here.