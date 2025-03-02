Oscars 2024: Biggest Winners, Surprise Upsets & Conan O’Brien’s Hilarious Hosting Debut

Independent Films Shine and Conan O’Brien’s Warm and Witty Hosting Made It a True Celebration of Cinema

By Dolores Quintana

The final ceremony of the 2024 films awards season is finally over and we have a tantalizing mix of winners for the most hotly anticipated awards in cinema. Amazingly, independent cinema had a great night with one independent film taking five Oscars out of the six nominations. Another film which has not yet secured distribution in the United States also won.

One of the biggest winners of the night was the independent film distribution company Neon, which distributed Sean Baker’s Anora, and who created genuine cultural phenomena with their marketing campaigns for their films, directed by Osgood Perkins, Longlegs, and The Monkey

The 97th Academy Awards was the liveliest and most moving ceremony in years, with a beautiful and respectful In Memoriam segment that should be the same moving forward. Oscar host Conan O’Brien, in his first time hosting the ceremony was hilarious and a really nice guy who made sure that a box of snacks, water, and a personal note were left beneath each seat to help out any attendees who were really hungry or thirsty, a gesture that I have never heard of happening before.

Overall, the ceremony had more of an air of a celebration of creativity and community rather than a tense competition, and it is likely that the kind yet funny presences of O’Brien as host had a lot to do with that. However, many home viewers were displeased with the live streaming on Hulu/Disney. Users on social media reported being kicked out of their Hulu accounts and being denied the opportunity to stream the show. Some were able to get back in and view the ceremony there, others were not.

After much controversy, over disturbing tweets from actress Karla Sofía Gascón, Oscar frontrunner Emilia Pérez, a film that went into Oscar season with 13 nominations, lost many of the categories it was once seen to be likely to win.

There were some upsets in the categories, including in some of the biggest categories, but discover the winners for yourself here:

Actor in a Leading Role

Winner: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Nominees

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Actor in a Supporting Role

Winner: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Nominees

Yura Borisov, Anora

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Actress in a Leading Role

Winner: Mikey Madison, Anora

Nominees

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Actress in a Supporting Role

Winner: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Nominees

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Animated Feature Film

Winner; Flow, Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža, Ron Dyens and Gregory Zalcman

Nominees

Inside Out 2, Kelsey Mann and Mark Nielsen

Memoir of a Snail, Adam Elliot and Liz Kearney

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham and Richard Beek

The Wild Robot, Chris Sanders and Jeff Hermann

Animated Short Film

Winner: In the Shadow of the Cypress, Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi

Nominees

Beautiful Men, Nicolas Keppens and Brecht Van Elslande

Magic Candies, Daisuke Nishio and Takashi Washio

Wander to Wonder, Nina Gantz and Stienette Bosklopper

Yuck!, Loïc Espuche and Juliette Marquet

Cinematography

Winner: The Brutalist, Lol Crawley

Nominees

Dune: Part Two, Greig Fraser

Emilia Pérez, Paul Guilhaume

Maria, Ed Lachman

Nosferatu, Jarin Blaschke

Costume Design

Winner: Wicked, Paul Tazewell

Nominees

A Complete Unknown, Arianne Phillips

Conclave, Lisy Christl

Gladiator II, Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

Nosferatu, Linda Muir

Directing

Winner: Anora, Sean Baker

Nominees

The Brutalist, Brady Corbet

A Complete Unknown, James Mangold

Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard

The Substance, Coralie Fargeat

Documentary Feature Film

Winner: No Other Land, Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal and Yuval Abraham

Nominees

Black Box Diaries, Shiori Ito, Eric Nyari and Hanna Aqvilin

Porcelain War, Brendan Bellomo, Slava Leontyev, Aniela Sidorska and Paula DuPre’ Pesmen

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat, Johan Grimonprez, Daan Milius and Rémi Grellety

Sugarcane, Julian Brave NoiseCat, Emily Kassie and Kellen Quinn

Documentary Short Film

Winner: The Only Girl in the Orchestra, Molly O’Brien and Lisa Remington

Nominees

Death by Numbers, Kim A. Snyder and Janique L. Robillard

I Am Ready, Warden, Smriti Mundhra and Maya Gnyp

Incident, Bill Morrison and Jamie Kalven

Instruments of a Beating Heart, Ema Ryan Yamazaki and Eric Nyari

Film Editing

Winner: Anora, Sean Baker

Nominees

The Brutalist, David Jancso

Conclave, Nick Emerson

Emilia Pérez, Juliette Welfling

Wicked, Myron Kerstein

International Feature Film

Winner: Brazil, I’m Still Here

Nominees

Denmark, The Girl with the Needle

France, Emilia Pérez

Germany, The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Latvia, Flow

Makeup and Hairstyling

Winner

The Substance, Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli

Nominees

A Different Man, Mike Marino, David Presto and Crystal Jurado

Emilia Pérez, Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini

Nosferatu, David White, Traci Loader and Suzanne Stokes-Munton

Wicked, Frances Hannon, Laura Blount and Sarah Nuth

Music (Original Score)

Winner: The Brutalist, Daniel Blumberg

Nominees

Conclave, Volker Bertelmann

Emilia Pérez, Clément Ducol and Camille

Wicked, John Powell and Stephen Schwartz

The Wild Robot, Kris Bowers

Music (Original Song)

Winner: El Mal from Emilia Pérez; Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard

Nominees

The Journey, from The Six Triple Eight; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Like A Bird, from Sing Sing; Music and Lyric by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada

Mi Camino, from Emilia Pérez; Music and Lyric by Camille and Clément Ducol

Never Too Late, from Elton John: Never Too Late; Music and Lyric by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt and Bernie Taupin

Best Picture

Winner: Anora, Alex Coco, Samantha Quan and Sean Baker, Producers

Nominees

The Brutalist, Nick Gordon, Brian Young, Andrew Morrison, D.J. Gugenheim and Brady Corbet, Producers

A Complete Unknown, Fred Berger, James Mangold and Alex Heineman, Producers

Conclave, Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell and Michael A. Jackman, Producers

Dune: Part Two, Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe and Denis Villeneuve, Producers

Emilia Pérez, Pascal Caucheteux and Jacques Audiard, Producers

I’m Still Here, Maria Carlota Bruno and Rodrigo Teixeira, Producers

Nickel Boys, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Joslyn Barnes, Producers

The Substance, Coralie Fargeat and Tim Bevan & Eric Fellner, Producers

Wicked, Marc Platt, Producer

Production Design

Winner: Wicked, Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales

Nominees

The Brutalist, Production Design: Judy Becker; Set Decoration: Patricia Cuccia

Conclave, Production Design: Suzie Davies; Set Decoration: Cynthia Sleiter

Dune: Part Two, Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

Nosferatu, Production Design: Craig Lathrop; Set Decoration: Beatrice Brentnerová

Live Action Short Film

Winner: I’m Not a Robot, Victoria Warmerdam and Trent

Nominees

A Lien, Sam Cutler-Kreutz and David Cutler-Kreutz

Anuja, Adam J. Graves and Suchitra Mattai

The Last Ranger, Cindy Lee and Darwin Shaw

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent, Nebojša Slijepčević and Danijel Pek

Sound

Winner: Dune: Part Two, Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett and Doug Hemphill

Nominees

A Complete Unknown, Tod A. Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey and David Giammarco

Emilia Pérez, Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldère, Maxence Dussère, Cyril Holtz and Niels Barletta

Wicked, Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson and John Marquis

The Wild Robot, Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Gary A. Rizzo and Leff Lefferts

Visual Effects

Winner, Dune: Part Two, Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe and Gerd Nefzer

Nominees

Alien: Romulus, Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin and Shane Mahan

Better Man, Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft and Peter Stubbs

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story and Rodney Burke

Wicked, Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk and Paul Corbould

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Winner: Conclave, Screenplay by Peter Straughan

Nominees

A Complete Unknown, Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks

Emilia Pérez, Screenplay by Jacques Audiard; In collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius and Nicolas Livecchi

Nickel Boys, Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes

Sing Sing, Screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John “Divine G” Whitfield

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Winner: Anora, Written by Sean Baker

Nominees

The Brutalist, Written by Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold

A Real Pain, Written by Jesse Eisenberg

September 5, Written by Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum; Co-Written by Alex David

The Substance, Written by Coralie Fargeat