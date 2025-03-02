Culver City Police Arrest Suspect in Early Morning Stabbing, Victim Hospitalized

Man Was Taken Into Custody After Allegedly Stabbing a Woman

The Culver City Police Department officers arrested a 57-year-old Los Angeles man on Friday after allegedly stabbing a woman in the 6000 block of Slauson Avenue, according to a press statement.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. when officers responded to a call regarding an assault with a deadly weapon. Upon arrival, police learned that the suspect had stabbed an adult female victim in the left bicep, causing non-life-threatening injuries, before fleeing eastbound on Slauson Avenue on foot. Authorities believe the suspect and victim were in a relationship.

Paramedics transported the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment while officers launched a search for the suspect. Hours later, investigators tracked the suspect to Downtown Los Angeles, where he was taken into custody.

The suspect has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and possession of narcotics. The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.