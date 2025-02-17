Los Angeles County Launches $32.2 Million Relief Grant for Wildfire Victims

Eligible Households Affected by the Palisades Fires Can Apply Soon

The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs is launching the LA County Household Relief Grant program to assist victims of the Eaton and Palisades fires.

The online application period opens Feb. 26 and closes March 12, 2025. Eligible households can receive up to $18,000 in financial assistance, depending on household size and composition. The program will distribute a total of $32.2 million to wildfire survivors to cover housing costs, living expenses, and funeral costs.

Priority will be given to the most impacted households based on need, including insurance status, social and economic vulnerability, loss of life, health conditions, and other risk factors, officials said.

The Department of Economic Opportunity has also opened two fire relief funds offering direct cash assistance grants. Applications for both funds are open through Feb. 24, 2025, at 5 p.m.

The Small Businesses/Nonprofits Fund is available to small businesses and nonprofit organizations that experienced structural damage, equipment or inventory loss, or revenue decline due to the fires.

The Workers Fund provides financial assistance to employees who lost income or employment as a result of the disaster, including those who worked in the affected areas but live elsewhere.

For more information or to apply, visit laregionfund.lacounty.gov.