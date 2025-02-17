Culver City Police Seek Suspect in Weekend Battery Incident

Man Accused of Assaulting a Victim is Still at Large

Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a battery that took place on January 18 at approximately 9:51 p.m. near Culver Boulevard and Main Street, according to the Culver City Police Department.

The suspect is described as a Black male adult, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a light gray sweater and black jeans.

Police said the suspect struck the victim in the face, causing injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza at (310) 253-6120 or via email at jennifer.atenza@culvercity.org.