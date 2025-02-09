Worker Injured in HVAC Explosion at Culver City Mall’s Roof

Explosion on Mall Rooftop Leaves One Worker Hospitalized

A worker sustained severe injuries in a workplace accident at the Culver City Mall on Friday evening, according to the Culver City Police Department.

The Culver City Police and Fire Departments responded to a medical emergency at a parking structure located at 6000 Sepulveda Blvd. at approximately 6:28 p.m. Officials said the incident involved a minor explosion while the worker was servicing an HVAC unit on the mall’s roof near the Target store.

Emergency responders transported the injured worker to a hospital for treatment. No updates on the individual’s condition were immediately available.

Authorities confirmed there were no hazardous materials involved and no risk to the public. Mall operations were not disrupted. Culver City Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza urged residents to sign up for the city’s Nixle alert system to be informed of any such emergencies in the future.