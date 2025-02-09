Former Bed Bath & Beyond Near LAX to Be Transformed Into Affordable Housing

Eight-Story Development with 333 Apartments Planned in Empty Warehouse Store

According to a recent application submitted to the Los Angeles Department of City Planning, a former Bed Bath & Beyond store near Los Angeles International Airport is set to be replaced by affordable housing under Mayor Karen Bass’ Executive Directive 1.

The proposed project, developed by SCAH-LA, would be built on a corner lot at 8820 S. Sepulveda Blvd. Plans call for demolishing the vacant retail space to make way for an eight-story building with 333 studio and one-bedroom apartments. The development would also include 1,825 square feet of ground-floor commercial space and subterranean parking for 52 vehicles.

This is not the only project on the horizon for the Westchester district. At least three other major affordable housing projects, including one strictly for seniors with 266 apartments at 8704 S. Sepulveda Boulevard, 413 apartments at 8819 Sepulveda, and 400 apartments at 6136 W. Manchester Boulevard.

The project is part of the city’s efforts to accelerate affordable housing construction by streamlining the approval process for qualifying developments.