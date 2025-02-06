Two Injured in West Adams Shooting After Struggle for the Possession of a Gun

Man and Woman Hospitalized in Stable Condition After Gun Discharges Twice

The West Adams neighborhood was the site of a shooting after two people had an argument in an alley, as reported by CBS News while sitting in a parked car. Both people were taken to a local hospital with non-critical wounds.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. near Jefferson Boulevard and Somerset Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. According to police, the man pointed a gun at the woman after the disagreement. There was a struggle for the gun, and the gun fired, striking the woman. The gun went off a second time and struck the man.

Officers arrived to find that a woman in her 40s and a man in his 60s had been shot during a struggle inside a vehicle, an LAPD spokesperson told City News Service.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics transported both victims to a hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.