Quiet Luxury: What’s Inside the New Regent Boutique and Sweet July

The Regent Santa Monica Beach, known for its perfect Santa Monica getaways, or local dining at its Mediterranean-based restaurant Orla by Michael Mina, is home to two of the resort’s luxurious gems: The Regent Boutique and Sweet July.

Heading the boutique is highly experienced curator Regina Cherepinsky, a former brand manager and vice president of marketing for the Kardashian Kollection, who has specialized in luxury retail management for beauty, lifestyle and fashion brands for nearly two decades.

“Those experiences along with my love for travel and understanding the shopping experience while traveling helped me mindfully curate the Regent Boutique and its focus on female-owned designers, minority-owned brands and local brands that give back or have done good work within the fashion industry,” Cherepinsky said. “Our boutique is specific to Regent and the hotel, but the wonders inside could standalone.”

From jewelry to clothing and keepsakes, Regent Boutique offers a unique, approachable and shoppable experience comprising a number of beloved brands and stories behind each one.

“We carry jewelry from beautiful designers that use raw materials and diamonds to craft the most excellent pieces, and another brand we adore is Love is Project that creates beaded bracelets that in turn, empower women in developing countries to get fair wages,” Cherepinsky said. “Every item and story behind the brands we carry struck a chord with us in some way.”

Regent Boutique is open to the public and resort guests.

“I’ve curated this for the traveler who wants to shop for cozy cashmere or swimwear on her travels, or for locals who’d like to dine at Orla and take a peek at what’s inside the boutique, or the other beautiful outlets within the resort, we have something special for everyone,” Cherepinsky added.

A LOCAL FAVORITE, SWEET JULY

Another Regent Santa Monica Beach outlet that hosts a number of surprises is Sweet July, a grab-and-go cafe brand founded by Ayesha Curry, an entrepreneur, chef and wife of Golden State Warrior Stephen Curry.

The café offers a full espresso menu, coffee bar, pastries, wine, kombuchas, fresh-pressed juice, snacks and more. Ayesha’s hope for the brand Sweet July is to encourage everyone to find their own version of it — whether it’s a feeling, a thought, or phrase, she hopes it will become a movement. Sweet July at Regent Santa Monica Beach is the first cafe location outside of Oakland, California, where the brand’s flagship store is located.

In partnership with renowned Chef Michael Mina, whose newest culinary venture is Orla, also located at Regent Santa Monica Beach, the two have created restaurant concepts in several locations in California and Nevada. Regent Santa Monica Beach is proud to offer an extension of Curry’s Sweet July brand, which leans into the coffee perspective with crafty syrup, different than traditional syrups. The brand integrates her background into the menu with Jamaican beef patties and Jerk chicken, some of the local favorites.

To experience Santa Monica from a beachfront oasis, visit SantaMonica.RegentHotels.com.