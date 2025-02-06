February 7, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Quiet Luxury: What’s Inside the New Regent Boutique and Sweet July

The Regent Santa Monica Beach, known for its perfect Santa Monica getaways, or local dining at its Mediterranean-based restaurant Orla by Michael Mina, is home to two of the resort’s luxurious gems: The Regent Boutique and Sweet July.

Heading the boutique is highly experienced curator Regina Cherepinsky, a former brand manager and vice president of marketing for the Kardashian Kollection, who has specialized in luxury retail management for beauty, lifestyle and fashion brands for nearly two decades.

“Those experiences along with my love for travel and understanding the shopping experience while traveling helped me mindfully curate the Regent Boutique and its focus on female-owned designers, minority-owned brands and local brands that give back or have done good work within the fashion industry,” Cherepinsky said. “Our boutique is specific to Regent and the hotel, but the wonders inside could standalone.”

From jewelry to clothing and keepsakes, Regent Boutique offers a unique, approachable and shoppable experience comprising a number of beloved brands and stories behind each one.

“We carry jewelry from beautiful designers that use raw materials and diamonds to craft the most excellent pieces, and another brand we adore is Love is Project that creates beaded bracelets that in turn, empower women in developing countries to get fair wages,” Cherepinsky said. “Every item and story behind the brands we carry struck a chord with us in some way.”

Regent Boutique is open to the public and resort guests.

“I’ve curated this for the traveler who wants to shop for cozy cashmere or swimwear on her travels, or for locals who’d like to dine at Orla and take a peek at what’s inside the boutique, or the other beautiful outlets within the resort, we have something special for everyone,” Cherepinsky added.

A LOCAL FAVORITE, SWEET JULY

Another Regent Santa Monica Beach outlet that hosts a number of surprises is Sweet July, a grab-and-go cafe brand founded by Ayesha Curry, an entrepreneur, chef and wife of Golden State Warrior Stephen Curry.

The café offers a full espresso menu, coffee bar, pastries, wine, kombuchas, fresh-pressed juice, snacks and more. Ayesha’s hope for the brand Sweet July is to encourage everyone to find their own version of it — whether it’s a feeling, a thought, or phrase, she hopes it will become a movement. Sweet July at Regent Santa Monica Beach is the first cafe location outside of Oakland, California, where the brand’s flagship store is located.

In partnership with renowned Chef Michael Mina, whose newest culinary venture is Orla, also located at Regent Santa Monica Beach, the two have created restaurant concepts in several locations in California and Nevada. Regent Santa Monica Beach is proud to offer an extension of Curry’s Sweet July brand, which leans into the coffee perspective with crafty syrup, different than traditional syrups. The brand integrates her background into the menu with Jamaican beef patties and Jerk chicken, some of the local favorites.

To experience Santa Monica from a beachfront oasis, visit SantaMonica.RegentHotels.com.

in News
Related Posts
News

Student Protest Over Immigration Policies Leads to Walkouts Across the Westside

February 7, 2025

Read more
February 7, 2025

Walkout Turns Tense as Counter-Protester Confronts Teen in Video From Venice Students from Santa Monica High School (SAMOHI), Culver City...
News

Open Arms Art Show Runs Through Mar. 22 in Burbank

February 6, 2025

Read more
February 6, 2025

Opening Exhibition Saturday Feb. 8 from 12 to 8p.m. More than an art show, the Open Arms Exhibition is an...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Two Injured in West Adams Shooting After Struggle for the Possession of a Gun

February 6, 2025

Read more
February 6, 2025

Man and Woman Hospitalized in Stable Condition After Gun Discharges Twice The West Adams neighborhood was the site of a...

Photo Credit YouTube
News

Serial Predator David Pearce Convicted of Murders, Rape in Shocking Fentanyl Overdose Case in West LA

February 6, 2025

Read more
February 6, 2025

“Dead Girls Don’t Talk,” Fake Producer Abandoned Women’s Bodies Like Garbage A jury convicted David Brian Pearce of two counts...

Photo Credit: Holey Moley Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Best Spots to Celebrate Valentines, Galentines, or Have a Super Bowl Party on the Westside

February 5, 2025

Read more
February 5, 2025

Cocktails, Game Day Grub, Valentine’s Pasta, and a Lonely Heart’s Tea Service You will find many excellent ways to celebrate...

Photo: Official
Food & Drink, News

FDA Issues High-Risk Recall for Pre-Packaged Broccoli Florets Sold at Walmart

February 5, 2025

Read more
February 5, 2025

Recall Is Now Classified as Class I Due to Seriousness Of Contamination The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has classified...

Photo Credit: Matū Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Matū Kai Brings Its Signature Wagyu and Famous Cheesesteak to Brentwood

February 5, 2025

Read more
February 5, 2025

Team Behind Beverly Hills’ Acclaimed Matū Is Opening a Second Location One of Beverly Hills’s newest and most popular restaurants,...

Photo: Official
News

Pan African Film and Arts Festival Returns for 2025 with Global Black Storytelling

February 4, 2025

Read more
February 4, 2025

Largest Black Film Festival in the U.S. Expands to Culver City With Over 150 Films The Pan African Film and...

Photo: Instagram
News

Influencer Florence Mirsky Responds After Her Racist Rant Is Caught in Video Footage

February 4, 2025

Read more
February 4, 2025

Viral Footage Shows Mirsky Using Slurs and Berating Valet Workers in Beverly Hills Influencer and cannabis entrepreneur Florence Mirsky, who...

Photo: LA County
News, Real Estate

 State Farm Seeks Emergency Rate Hike, Citing Wildfire Losses—Consumer Advocates Push Back

February 4, 2025

Read more
February 4, 2025

Insurer Requests up to a 38% Rate Increase, but Critics Call It an Unjustified Cash Grab In a press release...
News, Video

(Video) Los Angeles Marathon Returns For 40th Anniversary

February 4, 2025

Read more
February 4, 2025

Register at mccourtfoundation.org Register at https://t.co/fkBPxh7q8K pic.twitter.com/cQKU97fWjF — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) February 4, 2025

Photo: YouTube
News

Los Angeles County Ramps Up Storm Protections in Fire Burn Areas As Two Storms Approach

February 3, 2025

Read more
February 3, 2025

Officials Install Flood Barriers and Urge Residents To Prepare As a storm system approaches California this week, Los Angeles County...

Photo Credit: Youtube
Entertainment, News

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar Make History at the 2025 GRAMMY Awards

February 3, 2025

Read more
February 3, 2025

Beyoncé Wins Album of the Year, Kendrick Lamar Sweeps Five Categories The 2025 GRAMMY Awards delivered a night of historic...

Photo: Instagram
News

High-End Beverly Hills Watch Dealer Sentenced to Over 5 Years for $5.6M Fraud

February 3, 2025

Read more
February 3, 2025

“The Timepiece Gentleman” Ran Luxury Watch Scheme, Defrauded Clients “The Timepiece Gentleman” was sentenced Wednesday to 70 months in federal...

Photo: Facebook
News

CCPD Seek Public’s Help in Finding Missing Elderly Man with Dementia Last Seen in Culver City

February 3, 2025

Read more
February 3, 2025

Resident Last Seen on Washington Boulevard, Public Urged to Report Any Sightings Culver City’s Police Department is asking for the...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR