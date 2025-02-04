Pan African Film and Arts Festival Returns for 2025 with Global Black Storytelling

Largest Black Film Festival in the U.S. Expands to Culver City With Over 150 Films

The Pan African Film and Arts Festival (PAFF), the largest international Black film festival in the United States, kicks off Tuesday, Feb. 4, bringing a diverse slate of films, art, and cultural programming to Los Angeles. There is no better time for the festival than during the celebration of Black History Month.

Through Feb. 23, the festival will showcase over 150 films from 34 countries in 19 languages. Screenings will take place Feb. 10-17, featuring 46 documentaries, 100 narratives, six web series, and 30 world premieres. The lineup also includes 16 U.S. premieres, 36 West Coast premieres, and 16 Los Angeles premieres. This year’s festival highlights the work of 51 female filmmakers and 10 queer filmmakers.

“This year’s lineup reflects the power and scope of Black storytelling from across the globe,” PAFF Executive Director Oduduwa Olatunji said. “From international award contenders to groundbreaking premieres, we are thrilled to present a festival that celebrates the voices, cultures, and perspectives of Black America, Africa, and the African diaspora.”

For the first time, PAFF is expanding its footprint with new venues in Culver City. The festival’s popular ArtFest will be held at Westfield Culver City, offering attendees an opportunity to explore fine art, jewelry, fashion, and crafts from artisans around the world. Organizers say the expansion underscores PAFF’s commitment to making Black culture and storytelling more accessible.

The theme of this year’s festival, “Dream Beyond,” highlights the African diaspora’s creativity, resilience, and innovation. In addition to film screenings, PAFF will host panels and special events designed to spark dialogue and foster community.

PAFF is supported by a range of sponsors, including Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, the City of Los Angeles, and Culver City. Additional sponsors include Sony Pictures, the Directors Guild of America, SAGindie, US Bank, and the Black Alliance for Just Immigration.

Since its founding, PAFF has been a platform for Black filmmakers, artists, and performers to share their stories and celebrate their heritage. Organizers say they hope this year’s festival continues that legacy while reaching new audiences.

For more information and to view the full film lineup, visit PAFF’s official website.