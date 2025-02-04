February 5, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Pan African Film and Arts Festival Returns for 2025 with Global Black Storytelling

Photo: Official

Largest Black Film Festival in the U.S. Expands to Culver City With Over 150 Films

The Pan African Film and Arts Festival (PAFF), the largest international Black film festival in the United States, kicks off Tuesday, Feb. 4, bringing a diverse slate of films, art, and cultural programming to Los Angeles. There is no better time for the festival than during the celebration of Black History Month. 

Through Feb. 23, the festival will showcase over 150 films from 34 countries in 19 languages. Screenings will take place Feb. 10-17, featuring 46 documentaries, 100 narratives, six web series, and 30 world premieres. The lineup also includes 16 U.S. premieres, 36 West Coast premieres, and 16 Los Angeles premieres. This year’s festival highlights the work of 51 female filmmakers and 10 queer filmmakers.

“This year’s lineup reflects the power and scope of Black storytelling from across the globe,” PAFF Executive Director Oduduwa Olatunji said. “From international award contenders to groundbreaking premieres, we are thrilled to present a festival that celebrates the voices, cultures, and perspectives of Black America, Africa, and the African diaspora.”

For the first time, PAFF is expanding its footprint with new venues in Culver City. The festival’s popular ArtFest will be held at Westfield Culver City, offering attendees an opportunity to explore fine art, jewelry, fashion, and crafts from artisans around the world. Organizers say the expansion underscores PAFF’s commitment to making Black culture and storytelling more accessible.

The theme of this year’s festival, “Dream Beyond,” highlights the African diaspora’s creativity, resilience, and innovation. In addition to film screenings, PAFF will host panels and special events designed to spark dialogue and foster community.

PAFF is supported by a range of sponsors, including Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, the City of Los Angeles, and Culver City. Additional sponsors include Sony Pictures, the Directors Guild of America, SAGindie, US Bank, and the Black Alliance for Just Immigration.

Since its founding, PAFF has been a platform for Black filmmakers, artists, and performers to share their stories and celebrate their heritage. Organizers say they hope this year’s festival continues that legacy while reaching new audiences.

For more information and to view the full film lineup, visit PAFF’s official website.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram
News

Influencer Florence Mirsky Responds After Her Racist Rant Is Caught in Video Footage

February 4, 2025

Read more
February 4, 2025

Viral Footage Shows Mirsky Using Slurs and Berating Valet Workers in Beverly Hills Influencer and cannabis entrepreneur Florence Mirsky, who...

Photo: LA County
News, Real Estate

 State Farm Seeks Emergency Rate Hike, Citing Wildfire Losses—Consumer Advocates Push Back

February 4, 2025

Read more
February 4, 2025

Insurer Requests up to a 38% Rate Increase, but Critics Call It an Unjustified Cash Grab In a press release...
News, Video

(Video) Los Angeles Marathon Returns For 40th Anniversary

February 4, 2025

Read more
February 4, 2025

Register at mccourtfoundation.org Register at https://t.co/fkBPxh7q8K pic.twitter.com/cQKU97fWjF — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) February 4, 2025

Photo: YouTube
News

Los Angeles County Ramps Up Storm Protections in Fire Burn Areas As Two Storms Approach

February 3, 2025

Read more
February 3, 2025

Officials Install Flood Barriers and Urge Residents To Prepare As a storm system approaches California this week, Los Angeles County...

Photo Credit: Youtube
Entertainment, News

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar Make History at the 2025 GRAMMY Awards

February 3, 2025

Read more
February 3, 2025

Beyoncé Wins Album of the Year, Kendrick Lamar Sweeps Five Categories The 2025 GRAMMY Awards delivered a night of historic...

Photo: Instagram
News

High-End Beverly Hills Watch Dealer Sentenced to Over 5 Years for $5.6M Fraud

February 3, 2025

Read more
February 3, 2025

“The Timepiece Gentleman” Ran Luxury Watch Scheme, Defrauded Clients “The Timepiece Gentleman” was sentenced Wednesday to 70 months in federal...

Photo: Facebook
News

CCPD Seek Public’s Help in Finding Missing Elderly Man with Dementia Last Seen in Culver City

February 3, 2025

Read more
February 3, 2025

Resident Last Seen on Washington Boulevard, Public Urged to Report Any Sightings Culver City’s Police Department is asking for the...

Photo: Instagram
News, Real Estate

Goop Owner Gwyneth Paltrow Takes a Loss on Brentwood Mansion, Sells for $22 Million

February 2, 2025

Read more
February 2, 2025

Oscar-Winning Actress Originally Listed the Estate for Nearly $30 Million in May Actress and wellness entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow has sold...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Reaffirm Sanctuary Status, Pledge Community Safety for All Residents

February 2, 2025

Read more
February 2, 2025

CCPD Clarifies Stance on Immigration Enforcement, Emphasizing Trust and Protection  The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) has reiterated its commitment...
Breaking News, News

Culver City Man to Plead Guilty Crashing a Drone into Firefighting Aircraft in Santa Monica

January 31, 2025

Read more
January 31, 2025

Drone Crash Grounded Canadian Super Scooper During Critical Period of the Palisades Fire The mystery of who was piloting the...
News, Video

(Video) See How Mirror Mirror Med Spa Can Unlock Your Beauty

January 31, 2025

Read more
January 31, 2025

For More Info, Go To https://www.mirrormedspa.com/ For More Info, Go To https://t.co/8b5oeMsFaH pic.twitter.com/c71QQdhHqE — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) January 31, 2025
News

Quake Strong Steps Up to Help Rebuild Los Angeles

January 30, 2025

Read more
January 30, 2025

The recent wildfires in greater Los Angeles have left a devastating mark, claiming lives and destroying entire neighborhoods. For more...
News

Pacific Park Joins Effort to Support Wildfire Relief

January 30, 2025

Read more
January 30, 2025

Although the devastating Pacific Palisades and Eaton fires that took lives and scorched over 40,000 acres didn’t touch Pacific Park...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Hosts Free E-Waste and Paper Shredding Event This Weekend

January 30, 2025

Read more
January 30, 2025

Dispose of Old Electronics and Sensitive Documents Safely and Easily Culver City will hold an e-waste collection and paper shredding...

Photo: Facebook
News

Beverly Hills PD Makes Arrests Multiple Suspects of Members of Statewide Burglary Ring

January 30, 2025

Read more
January 30, 2025

Authorities Recover Stolen Firearms, Jewelry, Luxury Items in a Multi-Agency Operation Beverly Hills police have arrested three suspects in connection...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR