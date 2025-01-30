February 1, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Beverly Hills PD Makes Arrests Multiple Suspects of Members of Statewide Burglary Ring

Photo: Facebook

Authorities Recover Stolen Firearms, Jewelry, Luxury Items in a Multi-Agency Operation

Beverly Hills police have arrested three suspects in connection with a series of residential burglaries across California, authorities announced.

A coordinated operation involving the Glendale Police Department led to multiple arrests on Jan. 16, along with the recovery of stolen firearms, jewelry, and other luxury items. The suspects are believed to be part of an organized burglary ring operating throughout the state, and the investigation remains ongoing, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD).

  • Joaquin Vergara-Contreras, 29, was charged with four counts of residential burglary (Penal Code 459 PC).
  • Juan Antonio Silva Loaeza, 43, was charged with two counts of residential burglary.
  • Elias Moncada Reyes, 30, was arrested for residential burglary and an outstanding burglary warrant in Pasadena.
  • Leidy Dayana Manrique, 30, is currently in custody in Ventura County on related charges, charged with one count of residential burglary and two counts of receiving stolen property (Penal Code 496 PC).
  • Matias Jesus Soto-Barraza, 22, was taken into custody by Glendale police during the joint operation.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the case to contact BHPD at (310) 550-4951 or submit anonymous tips by texting TIP BHPDALERT to 888777, followed by the tip details.

