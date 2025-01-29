Rental Prices Surge After Wildfires, Report Finds Violations of Price Gouging Laws

New Report Finds Illegal Rent Hikes Skyrocketed by 5,065%

The new report from a tenant advocacy group revealed a sharp rise in rent prices across the Los Angeles area following Los Angeles County’s recent wildfires, despite laws prohibiting price gouging during emergencies. Three neighborhoods in West Hollywood, one neighborhood in Beverly Hills and one neighborhood in Westwood were on the top ten list.

According to the report by The Rent Brigade, new rental listings are priced at 315% of Fair Market Rent, nearly double the legal limit. The findings come in the aftermath of the Palisades and Eaton fires on Jan. 7, 2025, which destroyed more than 5,000 homes, displacing thousands and exacerbating the region’s already strained housing market.

Top 10 Zip Codes Impacted by Rent Gouging According to The Rent Brigade Report

Neighborhood Zip Code # Of Listings

West Hollywood 90046 60

Malibu 90265 53

West Hollywood 90069 41

Hollywood 90068 34

Venice 90291 32

Beverly Hills 90210 31

West Hollywood 90048 29

Westwood 90024 25

The report identified 1,343 instances of illegal rent increases, amounting to an estimated $7.7 million in additional rent per month. The study, which analyzed data scraped from Zillow, documents the widespread nature of rent gouging across Los Angeles County. Instances of illegal rent hikes surged by 5,065% in just 11 days, with an average of 120 new cases reported daily.

The issue affects both affluent and working-class communities, including Malibu, Venice, and Koreatown. The report identified 1,152 landlords engaging in the practice, with 38 repeat offenders.

Tenant advocates expressed concern over the surge in rental listings exceeding the 10% legal limit as the number of homes lost in the fires continued to climb. The report underscores the urgent need for enforcement measures to protect displaced residents from exploitative rent increases.