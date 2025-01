Dine LA’s Winter Restaurant Week Returns Jan. 24–Feb. 7 to Support Wildfire Relief

Support LA’s Culinary Scene and Help Raise $100,000 for Palisades Fire Recovery

Dine LA’s Winter Restaurant Week will return from January 24 through February 7, 2025, showcasing Los Angeles’ vibrant food scene while raising funds for wildfire relief efforts.

With nearly 400 participating restaurants across 82 neighborhoods and featuring 30 global cuisines, the 15-day event provides an opportunity for Angelenos and visitors to explore diverse dining options. Among the lineup are 33 Michelin-recognized establishments, highlighting Los Angeles’ growing reputation as a culinary capital. Specially priced lunch and dinner menus will start at $15, offering accessible ways to experience the city’s dining culture.

This year’s event will also support LA’s ongoing wildfire recovery. For every reservation made during Dine LA, the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board, also known as Discover LA, will donate $5 to the American Red Cross. Banc of California will match these contributions, with total donations capped at $100,000.

“Los Angeles’ food community has demonstrated inspiring resilience and generosity. Many restaurants have stepped up to support people impacted by wildfires as the dining industry continues to face its own challenges. Dine LA provides a meaningful way to support the local restaurant community while fostering a sense of comfort and connection, Dine LA said in a social media post.

Here is a list of the Westside restaurants participating in Dine LA, which includes four restaurants in Malibu that are still standing and who would be thrilled to see their customers again, as so many other restaurants in our area would as well:

Bel Air:

Jayde’s Market American Lunch $25 Outdoor Dining Menu Info

Beverly Hills:

Beverly Bar American (new) Lunch $35 Dinner $35 Outdoor Dining Menu Info

Chubby Curry – Beverly Hills Beverly Hills Japanese Lunch $35 Dinner $35 Menu Info

Costa Covo Osteria at L’Ermitage Beverly Hills Italian Lunch $35 Outdoor Dining, Dine + Stay Menu Info

Crustacean Beverly Hills Asian Lunch $45 Outdoor Dining Menu Info

Culina Ristorante + Caffe at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles Italian Lunch $45 Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining, Dine + Stay Menu Book

Florence Osteria & Piano Bar Steakhouse Lunch $35 Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – Beverly Hills Japanese Lunch $25 Dinner $45 Menu Book

Il Cielo Restaurant Italian Lunch $45 Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Il Fornaio – Beverly Hills Italian Lunch $25 Dinner $45 Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Kazan Japanese Lunch $55 Dinner $55 Outdoor Dining Menu Info

Lawry’s The Prime Rib Steakhouse Dinner $65 & Above Menu Book

Mastro’s Steakhouse – Beverly Hills Steakhouse Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Matū Steakhouse Dinner $65 & Above Menu Book

Mr. Chow Chinese Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Nusr-Et Steakhouse Steakhouse Lunch $45 Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Ocean Prime Seafood Lunch $35 Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Seabutter – Beverly Hills Sushi Lunch $65 & Above Dinner $65 & AboveMenu Info

Spago Beverly Hills Californian Dinner $65 & Above Menu Book

Tagine Beverly Hills Moroccan Dinner $55 Outdoor Dining Menu Book

The Belvedere Restaurant at The Peninsula Beverly Hills Californian Lunch $45 Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining, Dine + Stay Menu Book

THE Blvd Restaurant at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel Californian Lunch $35

Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining, Dine + Stay Menu Book

The Hideaway Beverly Hills Mexican Lunch $25 Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining Menu Book

The Terrace at The Maybourne Californian Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining, Dine + Stay Menu Book

Brentwood:

a.o.c. – Brentwood Californian Lunch $35 Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Katsuya – Brentwood Sushi Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Telefèric Barcelona Spanish Lunch $55 Dinner $55 Outdoor Dining Menu Book

The Auld Fella – Brentwood Irish Lunch $15 Dinner $55 Outdoor Dining Notify Book

Century City:

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse Steakhouse Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Eataly L.A. – Capri Italian Lunch $25 Dinner $45 Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Eataly L.A. – La Pizza & La Pasta Pizza Lunch $25 Dinner $35 Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Eataly L.A. – Terra Italian Lunch $65 & Above Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Zinqué – Century City French Dinner $55 Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Culver City:

AFURI Ramen + Dumpling – Culver City Japanese Lunch $45 Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining Menu Info

AKASHA American (new) Lunch $25 Dinner $55 Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Bianca Italian Lunch $35 Outdoor Dining Menu Info

Butterfly at The Shay Mexican Lunch $25 Dinner $25 Outdoor Dining, Dine + Stay Menu Book

Carasau Italian Lunch $35 Dinner $55 Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Citizen Public Market International Lunch $25 Dinner $25 Outdoor Dining Menu Info

Coni’Seafood – Centinela Seafood Lunch $15 Dinner $25 Outdoor Dining Menu Info

Dear John’s American Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Fifty One Chinese KitchenChinese Lunch $25 Dinner $45 Outdoor Dining Menu Book

FIN Asian Tapas Asian Dinner $45 Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Lei’d Cookies Desserts/Ice Cream Lunch $15 Dinner $25 Outdoor Dining Menu Info

Lillie’s at The Culver Hotel French Dinner $55 Outdoor Dining, Dine + Stay Menu Book

Maple Block Meat Co. Barbecue Lunch $15 Dinner $35 Outdoor Dining Menu Book

MEET in Paris French Lunch $25 Dinner $45 Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Piccalilli Asian Lunch $25 Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining Menu Info

Simonette at Palihotel French Lunch $35 Dinner $55 Dine + Stay Menu Book

Zaytinya at The Shay Mediterranean Lunch $35 Dinner $55 Outdoor Dining, Dine + Stay Menu Book

El Segundo:

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar – El Segundo Steakhouse Lunch $35 Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining Notify Book

Jame Italian Lunch $25 Dinner $45 Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Japonica – El Segundo Sushi Lunch $65 & Above Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Little Sister at The Point Vietnamese Lunch $55 Dinner $55 Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Nomad Eatery Mediterranean Dinner $45 Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Paul Martin’s American Grill – El Segundo American Lunch $15 Dinner $45 Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Porterhouse Bourbon & Bones Steakhouse Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Sausal Mexican Lunch $15 Dinner $45 Outdoor Dining Menu Info

Fairfax:

Ettore Vino e Cucina Italian Lunch $25 Dinner $35 Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Inglewood:

Coni’Seafood – Inglewood Seafood Lunch $15 Dinner $25 Outdoor Dining Menu Info

Larchmont:

Cafe Gratitude – Larchmont Vegan Lunch $25 Dinner $35 Outdoor Dining Menu Book

LAX:

The Proud Bird American Lunch $25 Dinner $25 Outdoor Dining Menu Info

Malibu:

Carbon Beach Club at Malibu Beach Inn American Lunch $45 Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining, Dine + Stay Menu Book

Duke’s Malibu Seafood Lunch $25 Dinner $45 Outdoor Dining Menu Book

The Sunset Restaurant American (new) Lunch $35 Dinner $45 Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Zinqué – Malibu French Dinner $55 Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Marina del Rey:

Beachside Restaurant & Bar at Jamaica Bay Inn Tapestry Collection by Hilton American (new) Lunch $25 Dinner $35 Outdoor Dining, Dine + Stay Menu Book

City Cruises Californian Lunch $65 & Above Dinner $65 & Above Menu Info

Dear Jane’s Seafood Dinner $65 & Above Menu Book

Locanda Positano Italian Dinner $55 Menu Book

NAMOO Korean BBQ Korean Dinner $55 Menu Book

Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Marina del Rey Steakhouse Lunch $65 & Above Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining Notify Book

SALT Restaurant & Bar at Marina del Rey Hotel Californian Lunch $35 Dinner $55 Outdoor Dining, Dine + Stay Menu Book

The Warehouse Restaurant Steakhouse Lunch $25 Dinner $35 Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Whiskey Red’s Seafood Lunch $35 Dinner $35 Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Palms:

Simpang Asia Asian Lunch $25 Dinner $45 Outdoor Dining Menu Info

Pico-Robertson:

A Food Affair Restaurant French Dinner $55 Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Santa Monica:

1 Pico @ Shutters on the Beach at Shutters on the Beach Californian Dinner $65 & Above Dine + Stay Menu Info

1212 Santa Monica American (new) Dinner $55 Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Benihana – Santa Monica Asian Lunch $55 Dinner $55 Menu Book

Bludso’s BBQ – Santa Monica Barbecue Lunch $25 Dinner $45 Menu Info

Blue Plate Oysterette Seafood Lunch $45 Dinner $55 Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Blue Plate Taco Mexican Lunch $35 Dinner $45 Outdoor Dining Menu Book

BOA Steakhouse – Santa Monica Steakhouse Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Calabra at Santa Monica Proper Hotel Mediterranean Lunch $45 Dinner $55 Outdoor Dining, Dine + Stay Menu Book

Chelsea Restaurant American (new) Dinner $65 & Above Menu Info

Chinois On Main Chinese Dinner $65 & Above Menu Book

Citrin American (new) Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Edgemar Restaurant & Lounge Santa Monica Seafood Lunch $35 Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Fia Restaurant American (new) Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Fia Steak Steakhouse Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining Menu Book

FIG at Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows Californian Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining, Dine + Stay Menu Info

Fitoor Santa Monica Indian Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – Santa Monica Japanese Lunch $25 Dinner $45 Menu Book

Il Forno Italian Lunch $35 Dinner $55 Outdoor Dining Menu Info

Kappo Miyabi Japanese Lunch $35 Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Local Kitchen & Wine Bar Italian Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining Menu Info

Loulou Rooftop Restaurant & Lounge French Lunch $35 Dinner $55 Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Lunetta American (new) Lunch $35 Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Marelle at Sandbourne Santa Monica Californian Lunch $35 Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining, Dine + Stay Menu Book

Massilia French Dinner $55 Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Michael’s Santa Monica Californian Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining Menu Info

Mon Ami Mediterranean Dinner $45 Outdoor Dining Menu Info

North Italia – Santa Monica Italian Lunch $35 Dinner $55 Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Orla by Michael Mina at Regent Santa Monica Beach Hotel Mediterranean Lunch $35 Outdoor Dining, Dine + Stay Menu Book

Palma at Santa Monica Proper Hotel Italian Lunch $45 Dinner $55 Dine + Stay Menu Book

Piccolo Ristorante – Santa Monica Italian Dinner $45 Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Red O Cantina Mexican Lunch $45 Dinner $45 Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Socalo at Gateway Hotel Santa Monica Mexican Lunch $15 Dinner $45 Outdoor Dining, Dine + Stay Menu Book

Sushi Roku – Santa Monica Sushi Lunch $55 Dinner $55 Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Terrazza at Casa Del Mar Italian Dinner $65 & Above Dine + Stay Menu Info

The Albright Seafood Lunch $35 Dinner $35 Outdoor Dining Menu Info

The Lobster Seafood Lunch $65 & Above Dinner $65 & Above Notify Info

The Penthouse at The Huntley at The Huntley Hotel American (new) Lunch $35 Dinner $65 & Above Dine + Stay Menu Book

The Whaler – Santa Monica American Lunch $35 Dinner $35 Outdoor Dining Menu Info

Tiato Kitchen + Venue Vietnamese Lunch $25 Dinner $45 Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Xuntos Spanish Lunch $35 Dinner $65 & Above Notify Book

West Hollywood:

a.o.c. – West Hollywood Californian Lunch $35 Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Amour Weho French Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Arden American (new) Dinner $55 Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Ardor at The West Hollywood EDITION American Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining, Dine + Stay Menu Book

Barton G. The Restaurant American Dinner $65 & Above Menu Book

BOA Steakhouse – West Hollywood Steakhouse Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Boxwood Cafe at The London West Hollywood at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills American (new) Lunch $35 Dinner $55 Dine + Stay Menu Book

Connie and Ted’s American Lunch $35 Dinner $55 Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Crazy Rock’n Sushi Sushi Lunch $45 Dinner $55 Outdoor Dining Menu Info

DiDi Vietnamese Dinner $55 Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Dtown Pizzeria Pizza Lunch $25 Dinner $35 Menu Info

Gracias Madre Mexican Lunch $25 Dinner $35 Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Granville – West Hollywood American (new) Lunch $25 Dinner $45 Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Izakaya Tora Sushi Lunch $65 & Above Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Jinpachi Sushi Dinner $65 & Above Menu Call

Katana Sushi Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Koi Restaurant & Lounge Sushi Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining Menu Info

La Boheme American (new) Dinner $55 Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Ladyhawk at Kimpton La Peer Hotel Middle Eastern Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining, Dine + Stay Menu Book

Lala’s Argentine Grill – Melrose Argentinian Lunch $25 Dinner $55 Outdoor Dining Menu Info

LAVO Los Angeles Italian Lunch $35 Dinner $55 Menu Book

Locanda Veneta Italian Lunch $35 Dinner $55 Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Merois at Pendry West Hollywood Euro-Asian Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining, Dine + Stay Menu Book

MXO Steakhouse Steakhouse Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Rosaline Peruvian Dinner $55 Menu Book

SUR Restaurant & Lounge American Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining Menu Book

The Roof at The West Hollywood EDITION Latin Lunch $45 Dinner $45 Outdoor Dining, Dine + Stay Menu Book

Toku Unagi & Sushi Japanese Dinner $65 & Above Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Uchi Japanese Dinner $55 Outdoor Dining Menu Book

Zinc Café & Bar West Hollywood Design District Californian Lunch $25 Dinner $35 Outdoor Dining Menu Info

Zinqué – West Hollywood French Dinner $55 Outdoor Dining Menu Book

For more information, go to DineLA.com.