Free Bike Safety Workshop and Pizza Party Rolls Into Culver City on January 26

Learn Bike Safety Basics, Enjoy a Group Ride, and Celebrate With Pizza

Culver City residents are invited to join Walk ‘n Rollers, Culver City Police, and Culver CityBus for a free bike safety workshop and pizza party on Sunday, Jan. 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Culver-Palms YMCA.

The three-hour, family-friendly event is designed for cyclists of all levels, whether you’re new to biking, recently purchased an e-bike, or just need a refresher on safety tips. Participants will learn essential skills, including bike safety, rules of the road, and e-bike best practices, guided by trained instructors.

Classroom instruction on bike preparation, helmet fitting, and safety essentials

Q&A sessions on cycling tips and e-bike regulations

A group ride to practice navigating city streets with expert guidance

Participants will receive a goody bag, a helmet, and bike lights, with a pizza party afterward courtesy of Culver CityBus. Additionally, the Culver City Police Department will offer free on-site bike registration to help safeguard your bike.

“This is a great opportunity for families to build confidence and awareness of safe cycling practices,” organizers said.



Spots are limited, so participants are encouraged to sign up in advance. Register here: https://bit.ly/CYCLESAFECC.