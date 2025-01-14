January 15, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Los Angeles and Orange County DAs Propose Tougher Looting Penalties During Disasters

Photo: Vimeo

New Legislation Would Increase Punishments, Close Legal Loopholes

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman and Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer are pushing for stricter penalties for looting during local emergencies, proposing new legislation to deter opportunistic crimes and strengthen protections for disaster victims.

However, there was no mention of stricter penalties for price gouging for homes and apartments, a crime growing in the city and the county by leaps and bounds. 

The proposed legislation, announced Monday, would elevate looting to a felony punishable by up to four years in state prison and designate it as a “strike” under California’s Three Strikes Law. It also aims to close loopholes in existing laws and impose additional penalties for crimes committed during declared emergencies.

Hochman and Spitzer have called on Gov. Gavin Newsom to convene a special legislative session to enact these changes. Key provisions include:

  • Increasing penalties for looting under Penal Code 463 to 2-4 years in state prison.
  • Creating a new felony offense for trespassing with intent to commit larceny, targeting thieves who sift through the remains of burned homes.
  • Adding a looting enhancement of 1-3 years for any felony committed during a declared emergency.
  • Requiring judicial review for anyone arrested for looting, eliminating the possibility of cite-and-release.
  • Designating looting as a serious offense under California’s Three Strikes Law.
  • Making looting ineligible for diversion programs that allow defendants to clear their records.

Hochman emphasized the urgency of the proposal, citing the anguish faced by families displaced by the fires. “As hundreds of thousands of families face the unimaginable anguish of fleeing their homes, the last thing they should fear is the added trauma of criminals preying on their misfortune,” he said. “We will not tolerate looting in our state.”

The legislation also aims to close a gap in California law that does not currently criminalize trespassing to steal from burned properties. “These scavengers are nothing more than grave robbers,” Spitzer said. “Stealing the last remaining possessions from those who have already lost everything is a despicable act that deserves severe punishment.”

Spitzer described the devastating toll of the recent fires, which forced thousands to flee their homes and left dozens dead. “In the darkest hours of the darkest days of their lives, criminals are circling like vultures to pick through the ashes,” he said. “We must demand accountability and punishment for these opportunists.”

The district attorneys’ proposal sends a strong message that looting during disasters will not be tolerated. Hochman and Spitzer stressed that the legislation is designed to provide swift and decisive justice for victims while deterring future crimes.

The legislative language has been submitted to the California Legislative Counsel, and Hochman and Spitzer are urging swift action to protect vulnerable communities.

“Our homes are not just buildings made of wood and glass; they are built with memories, laughter, sweat, and tears,” Spitzer said. “We must hold those who exploit these tragedies accountable.”

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

January 15, 2025

Read more
January 15, 2025

Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, andpersonalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel. Vistamar’sunique...

Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City Temporarily Relocates the City’s Council and Commission Meetings

January 14, 2025

Read more
January 14, 2025

Council Chambers to Undergo Upgrades; New Venues Announced Culver City officials announced temporary relocations for City Council and commission meetings...

Photo: Instagram
News

WeHo Deputies Detain Suspected Looting Suspect Posing as Firefighter Near Getty Villa

January 14, 2025

Read more
January 14, 2025

Deputies Apprehend Man Dressed in Firefighter Gear Without Proper Identification   West Hollywood Sheriff’s deputies detained a potential looting suspect impersonating...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Mayor Bass Updates Emergency Order to Accelerate Wildfire Recovery in Los Angeles

January 14, 2025

Read more
January 14, 2025

RVs Approved as Temporary Housing; Streamlined Permitting and Task Forces Approved Mayor Karen Bass has updated the executive order of...

Photo: Facebook
News

West Hollywood Adjusts Events Schedule, Issues Air Quality Alert Amid Regional Wildfires

January 13, 2025

Read more
January 13, 2025

Dangerous Air Quality From Nearby Wildfires Prompts Postponements and Health Warnings The City of West Hollywood and its public safety...

Photo Credit: CAL FIRE
News

Palisades Fire: 23,713 Acres Burned, 14% Contained as Firefighters Work to Contain Heat Sources

January 13, 2025

Read more
January 13, 2025

Eight Lives Lost, Free Meals for Victims, Updates on Critical Fire Weather, Pet Recovery  The Palisades Fire has now burned...

Photo: YouTube
News, Real Estate

Officials Warn of Scams and Price Gouging Amid Los Angeles Wildfires

January 13, 2025

Read more
January 13, 2025

Leaders Share Price Gouging Reporting and Scam Safety Tips  California Attorney General Rob Bonta joined local leaders in Los Angeles...

Photo Credit: Getty
News

City of Los Angeles Distributes N95 Masks Amid Toxic Air Quality Crisis

January 13, 2025

Read more
January 13, 2025

City Urges Residents To Stay Safe With Masks During Wildfire Conditions The City of Los Angeles has announced the availability...

Photo: LADA
News

10 Suspects Charged by Los Angeles District Attorney, Two in Mandeville Canyon Burglary

January 13, 2025

Read more
January 13, 2025

Arson, Burglaries, and Looting Among Charges as DA Pledges Full Prosecution Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced felony...
News

Farm Hall: The US Premiere of a Tense Historical Drama

January 12, 2025

Read more
January 12, 2025

This January 2025 at the Promenade Playhouse The development of the atomic bomb by J. Robert Oppenheimer and his team...

Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City Stands Strong Amid Regional Wildfire Crisis, Mayor and Chiefs Reassure Community

January 12, 2025

Read more
January 12, 2025

Local Emergency Services Remain Fully Operational as Leaders Thank First Responders Culver City Mayor Dan O’Brien issued a message to...

Photo Credit: CAL FIRE
News

Palisades Fire Updates: Critical Fire Weather, Damage Reports, and Vital Resources for Impacted Residents

January 12, 2025

Read more
January 12, 2025

Hazardous Conditions and Water Warning in Los Angeles County into Next Week  The Palisades Fire is now 13% Contained and...

Photo: Facebook
News

LAUSD and SMMUSD Schools Resume Operations as Conditions Improve, With Exceptions in Fire-Affected Zones

January 12, 2025

Read more
January 12, 2025

Several Campuses in High-Impact Areas Remain Closed; Precautions in Effect at LAUSD Los Angeles Unified will reopen most schools and...

Photo: LAPL
News

FEMA Representatives Onsite at Weho Library and Seven Other Locations

January 12, 2025

Read more
January 12, 2025

Wildfire Survivors Can Apply for Relief and Get Information on Monday In addition to FEMA representatives available at evacuation centers...

Photo: CAL Fire
News

Red Flag Warning Extended as Fire Risk Persists Across Los Angeles County

January 12, 2025

Read more
January 12, 2025

Santa Ana Winds and Critical Fire Conditions Expected To Last in Next Week  While the two most destructive fires in...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR