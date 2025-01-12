FEMA Representatives Onsite at Weho Library and Seven Other Locations

Wildfire Survivors Can Apply for Relief and Get Information on Monday
In addition to FEMA representatives available at evacuation centers at the Westwood Recreation Center, and the Ritchie Valens Recreation Center, residents affected by recent wildfires can apply for disaster relief at eight library locations across Los Angeles County, with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) staff on-site to assist.
While FEMA reps will only be onsite at the Los Angeles Public Library locations until Monday, the County of Los Angeles Office of Emergency Management confirmed to us that this is in anticipation of the opening of Local Assistance Centers & Disaster Recovery Centers to be announced this week.
The libraries will operate as FEMA assistance centers starting today, January 12, and Monday, January 13, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with adjusted hours at one location.
- Alhambra Civic Center Library
101 S 1st St, Alhambra, CA 91801
Open January 12 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and January 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- La Crescenta Library
2809 Foothill Blvd, La Crescenta, CA 91214
- La Cañada Flintridge Library
4545 N Oakwood Ave, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011
- West Hollywood Library
625 N San Vicente Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
- San Fernando Library
217 N Maclay Ave, San Fernando, CA 91340
- Live Oak Library
22 W Live Oak Ave, Arcadia, CA 91007
- Temple City Library
5939 Golden West Ave, Temple City, CA 91780
- San Gabriel Library
500 S Del Mar Ave, San Gabriel, CA 91776
Residents seeking disaster assistance can visit these locations during operating hours or apply online at disasterassistance.gov.
For a comprehensive list of FEMA resources and updates, visit FEMA.gov/disaster/4856.