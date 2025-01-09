Culver City Stands Vigilant Amid LA Fire Crisis, Offers Support to Neighboring Communities

No Direct Fire Threats Reported in Culver City; Officials Urge Residents To Stay Prepared

Culver City officials are closely monitoring the devastating fire activity in Los Angeles, though the city has not faced any direct fire threats. Both the Culver City Fire and Police Departments are actively assisting neighboring communities through mutual aid, supporting firefighting efforts and evacuations.

“Our thoughts are with the victims from nearby communities who have experienced unimaginable devastation,” said Mayor Dan O’Brien. “Thank you to our first responders for their commitment to helping these communities in dire need. This situation is a reminder to build a plan for yourself and your family in case of an emergency. We will stay alert.”

the Culver City Unified School District is declaring an emergency non-instructional day for all students on Thursday, January 9, 2025. Overnight, the air quality in our area significantly declined to a “hazardous” level this morning making it unsafe for staff and students to attend school. For these reasons all CCUSD schools and offices will be closed today.

Accordingly, instruction, child care services, and all other district-wide activities will be canceled for all students with the intent of returning on Friday, January 10, 2025.

Strong winds have caused minor disruptions in Culver City, including downed trees and power outages. Public Works crews are addressing these issues, and residents are encouraged to report downed trees and debris by calling (310) 253-6420.

Out of caution, all permitted outdoor activities and classes have been canceled, and residents are advised to avoid strenuous outdoor activity due to poor air quality. However, the Senior Center remains open.

Officials also encouraged residents to take proactive steps by signing up for the city’s emergency notification system, Everbridge. This platform provides voice, text, and email alerts during emergencies. Residents can register through the city’s member portal or learn more via the Culver City Fire Department’s website.

Culver City remains committed to supporting affected communities and ensuring the safety of its residents during this challenging time.