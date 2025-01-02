January 3, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Join the Conversation: L.A. County D.A.’s Office Opens Advisory Board Application

Photo: Instagram

Residents Invited To Help Shape Policies on Key Community Issues

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is seeking community members to join its Advisory Boards, which aim to address concerns from various communities and interest groups. The boards will play a key role in ensuring the office remains informed and responsive to local issues.

Residents can apply to serve on the following boards:

  • Women’s Advisory Board
  • Latino Advisory Board
  • African American Advisory Board
  • Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Advisory Board
  • Interfaith Advisory Board
  • LGBTQ+ Advisory Board
  • Crime Victims Advisory Board
  • Business and Professions Advisory Board
  • Homelessness Advisory Board

To apply, interested residents should submit:

  1. Full name
  2. Address and preferred phone number(s)
  3. The Advisory Board(s) they wish to join
  4. A brief statement (500 words or less) explaining their interest in serving and potential contributions to the board.

Completed applications should be sent to:
Priscilla Musso, Bureau Director
Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office
Hall of Justice
211 W. Temple Street, Suite 1200
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Email: dfox@da.lacounty.gov

The District Attorney’s Office encourages residents to apply and help shape policies that address critical community needs.

