Join the Conversation: L.A. County D.A.’s Office Opens Advisory Board Application

Residents Invited To Help Shape Policies on Key Community Issues

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is seeking community members to join its Advisory Boards, which aim to address concerns from various communities and interest groups. The boards will play a key role in ensuring the office remains informed and responsive to local issues.

Residents can apply to serve on the following boards:

Women’s Advisory Board

Latino Advisory Board

African American Advisory Board

Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Advisory Board

Interfaith Advisory Board

LGBTQ+ Advisory Board

Crime Victims Advisory Board

Business and Professions Advisory Board

Homelessness Advisory Board

To apply, interested residents should submit:

Full name Address and preferred phone number(s) The Advisory Board(s) they wish to join A brief statement (500 words or less) explaining their interest in serving and potential contributions to the board.

Completed applications should be sent to:

Priscilla Musso, Bureau Director

Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office

Hall of Justice

211 W. Temple Street, Suite 1200

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Email: dfox@da.lacounty.gov

The District Attorney’s Office encourages residents to apply and help shape policies that address critical community needs.