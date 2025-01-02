January 3, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Police Officers Nab Suspects in New Year’s Eve Crime Spree

Photo: Facebook

CCPD Arrest Four in Connection With Burglary, Theft, Drug Offenses

While many celebrated New Year’s Eve, Culver City police officers were busy tackling crime, making four arrests for theft-related offenses during the holiday evening. 

At 11:10 p.m., officers patrolling near Bristol Parkway and Centinela Avenue stopped a suspicious individual found with two bicycles. A search revealed methamphetamine, burglary tools, access cards, vehicle registration, and mail addressed to someone else. The individual was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Five minutes later, at 11:15 p.m. on Overland Avenue, an officer observed two individuals carrying backpacks and flashlights behind a closed business. One suspect, found with methamphetamine and an access card belonging to another person, was arrested for petty theft with a prior conviction.

At 12:45 a.m., officers responded to a reported burglary on Diller Avenue. Video footage confirmed two suspects were involved, and a search quickly ensued. Police located the suspects near Jefferson Boulevard and Overland Avenue. Both fled on foot, prompting officers to establish a perimeter.

One suspect was captured at Summertime Lane and Maytime Lane, while the second was detained after another pursuit near Jefferson Boulevard and Leahy Street. Backpacks discarded by the suspects contained three stolen handguns, multiple loaded magazines, and stolen property from several homes. Both suspects were arrested for multiple residential burglaries.

in News
