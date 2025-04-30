Celebrate the Kentucky Derby Day with Two Stylish Parties in L.A. on May 3

Two Ways to Celebrate Derby Day: From Rooftop Revelry to Classic Cocktails

Hatchet Hall is inviting guests to don their best Derby attire and join in the festivities on Saturday, May 3, as it hosts its inaugural Kentucky Derby viewing party in partnership with Pinhook Whiskeys.

The event will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. inside the venue’s intimate Old Man Bar, where attendees can enjoy Southern-inspired small bites and specialty cocktails while watching the race in a celebratory setting.

Guests are encouraged to dress in traditional Derby fashion, seersucker suits, bowties, floral dresses, and sun hats, as prizes will be awarded for the best-dressed. In keeping with the occasion, classic cocktails such as Mint Juleps, Seelbachs, and Old Fashioneds will be featured throughout the afternoon.

Tickets include food and a welcome cocktail, with additional drinks available for purchase. Capacity is limited, and reservations are available through Resy.

Hatchet Hall is located in Culver City at 12517 Washington Boulevard.

Photo Credit: The Godfrey Hotel

The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood will bring the spirit of Churchill Downs to the heart of Los Angeles on Saturday, May 3, with an all-day Derby Day celebration atop its i|O Rooftop from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event, known as the Hollywood Derby Day Party, invites guests to embrace the tradition and pageantry of the Kentucky Derby—complete with bold fashion, themed cocktails, and nonstop entertainment. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their finest Derby attire, including statement hats and colorful bow ties, for a chance to win prizes in best-dressed contests held throughout the day.

Hosted by Hollywood personality Billy Francesca and the Derby Divas, the rooftop party will feature a full lineup of live entertainment, including DJ sets from DJ PK and DJ Beau Byron. The event will also showcase drag performances from a star-studded cast: Mylique E. Faucett, Shanita Blunt, Karen Beaches, Kay Bebe Queue, and Rico TV.

Guests can enjoy a variety of BBQ bites, elegant hors d’oeuvres, and signature Mint Juleps, alongside other themed cocktails available throughout the afternoon. General admission tickets are free, but VIP tickets are also available. You can reserve your space on Eventbrite.