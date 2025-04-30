Preliminary Hearing Begins for Driver in Malibu Crash That Claimed Four Pepperdine Students’ Lives

Defense Disputes Speed Claims in PCH Tragedy That Killed Four

A Malibu man accused of speeding and crashing into a group of pedestrians along Pacific Coast Highway, killing four Pepperdine University students, is set to appear in court this week for a hearing to determine if he will stand trial.

Fraser Michael Bohm, 23, faces four counts of murder and four counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence in connection with the Oct. 17, 2023, crash. The preliminary hearing, which began Monday morning in a Van Nuys courtroom, is expected to last several days.

Authorities allege Bohm was driving a BMW at approximately 104 mph in a 45 mph zone when he lost control of the vehicle and struck four students, Niamh Rolston, 20; Peyton Stewart, 21; Asha Weir, 21; and Deslyn Williams, 21, all seniors at Pepperdine’s Seaver College of Liberal Arts and members of the Alpha Phi sorority.

The victims were walking along the highway to attend an evening event when they were fatally struck. All four were later awarded their degrees posthumously as part of the class of 2024.

Then-Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón said the decision to charge Bohm with murder was based on the alleged excessive speed and “reckless disregard for the safety of others.”

However, Bohm’s defense attorney, Michael Kraut, has pushed back on those claims. Kraut contends that Bohm was involved in a road-rage incident, was being chased, and was forced off the road — circumstances he argues contributed to the deadly crash. Kraut further disputes the prosecution’s assertion about Bohm’s speed, claiming the black box data from Bohm’s BMW and witness statements suggest his client was traveling no faster than 70 mph at the time of impact.

During Monday’s testimony, prosecution witness Miguel Cruchinho recounted rushing to the scene after the crash. Cruchinho testified that he approached Bohm’s vehicle, saw the driver’s door open, and shouted, “What are you doing?” He told the court that Bohm repeatedly said, “I’m sorry,” and appeared disoriented. Cruchinho said he attempted to keep Bohm from fleeing, although defense questioning highlighted that another bystander at the scene had become aggressive toward Bohm.

Bohm was arrested shortly after the crash, then released and later re-arrested once formal charges were filed. He posted bail on Oct. 27, 2023, after the initial amount of $8 million was reduced to $4 million. Kraut had sought a further reduction to $400,000, arguing that the evidence did not justify the higher bail figure.

If convicted on all charges, Bohm could face multiple life sentences, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.