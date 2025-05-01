May 1, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Cinco de Mayo Heats Up West Los Angeles With Food, Art, Music, and Mezcal Tastings

Photo Credit: Socalo

Mezcal Tastings, DJ Sets, Live Mural Installations, and Tlayudas Await

It’s almost time for the holiday that isn’t celebrated in Mexico, but is centered around the incredibly popular foods and alcoholic beverages from Mexico. You have many different options to quench your thirst for new experiences with Mezcal tastings of a new spirit, many different choices of Mexican dishes, and even a live mural installation. 

Socalo, the Santa Monica eatery from celebrity chefs Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken, will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a day of bold flavors and festive offerings, including a limited-edition dinner menu and mezcal tastings on Monday, May 5.

The restaurant will open for both lunch and dinner, providing options for office celebrations, casual gatherings, or an evening out. During lunch hours, Socalo is offering Quick Catering by pre-order only—featuring taco bars, burrito platters, and margaritas to-go, designed for small group gatherings or workplace fiestas.

Beginning at 4 p.m., Socalo will shift to a more festive evening service on its patio, with mezcal tastings by Hedonistas, a full-service bar, and a curated dinner menu available exclusively for one night.

The Cinco de Mayo dinner menu features a wide range of regional Mexican dishes, including:

  • Carne Asada Tacos with pico de gallo, guacamole, and quemada salsa
  • Baja Shrimp Tacos with cabbage slaw, peanut salsa, salsa fresca, and crema
  • Carnitas Tacos topped with tomatillo avocado salsa, onion, and cilantro
  • Gobernador Shrimp Tacos with peppers, onions, and chipotle sauce
  • Chicken Taco Dorados in crispy corn tortillas with potato rajas, guacamole, and pickled onions
  • Jackfruit Tinga Tacos with fried kale, avocado salsa, and crispy jalapeños
  • Barbacoa Tacos with slow-braised lamb, consommé, salsa borracha, and avocado salsa
  • Mushroom Dobladitas made with heirloom blue corn tortillas, huitlacoche, Oaxacan cheese, and lime crema

Also featured are tlayudas—a traditional Oaxacan dish—available with three topping options:

  • Chorizo with chile arbol salsa
  • Pork collar cecina with chile morita salsa
  • Vegetarian with nopales and tomatillo avocado salsa

Socalo is located at 1920 Santa Monica Blvd, inside the Gateway Hotel. Reservations are recommended for the dinner experience. For catering inquiries and dinner details, visit socalo.com.

Photo Credit: Andaz West Hollywood Instagram

Andaz West Hollywood will mark Cinco de Mayo with a day of festivities on Sunday, May 4, including a live art installation, themed dining specials, and tequila tastings—all designed to highlight the hotel’s connection to Latin culture and the artistic roots of the Sunset Strip.

At the center of the celebration is a live art activation featuring Los Angeles-based muralist Samuel Hagai, who will create an original piece in the hotel lobby inspired by the Sunset Strip’s Latin heritage. Guests are invited to observe the artist at work from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The hotel’s Riot House Restaurant will serve a selection of Cinco de Mayo-inspired dishes and drinks throughout the day. Featured menu items include Chicken Tinga Tacos, Watermelon Margaritas, and Spicy Palomas.

In addition, complimentary tequila tastings will be offered in the hotel lobby, courtesy of El Cristiano Tequila.

Andaz West Hollywood, known for its rock-and-roll legacy and strong support of the local arts scene, continues to serve as a cultural destination with a rotating art gallery on its Mezzanine level and frequent partnerships with Southern California creatives.

The hotel is located at 8401 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood.

For more information, visit andazwesthollywood.com.

Photo Credit: Perro Verde Instagram

Perro Verde Mezcal, a new and authentic contender in the premium mezcal market, is drawing attention for its artisanal quality, rich cultural roots, and commitment to tradition. Perro Verde Mezcal, produced by a five-generation family of mezcaleros in Oaxaca, is now making its debut across Los Angeles with a series of exclusive tastings.

The brand, co-founded by Juan Santiago Rodriguez, Mariana Carvajal, and veteran mezcal producer Porfirio Chagoya, is backed by actor Benicio del Toro, who lends his support to a product that emphasizes rarity and authenticity. The mezcal’s name, “Perro Verde,” is drawn from a Spanish expression meaning “rarer than a green dog”—a nod to the brand’s unconventional approach and distinctive character.

Perro Verde is made in small batches and hand-labeled, using wild agave varieties including Tobasiche, alongside classic Espadín and a proprietary blend. Each expression offers a unique reflection of Oaxaca’s rugged landscape and deep mezcal-making heritage.

The brand’s founders describe Perro Verde as more than a spirit—it is a tribute to craftsmanship and those who embrace the unexpected.

You can sample the mezcal during a series of upcoming tasting events:

The events offer an opportunity to experience each of Perro Verde’s three expressions and learn more about the traditions behind one of Mexico’s most iconic spirits.

For more information, visit perroverdemezcal.com.

Photo Credit: Ka’Teen Instagram

Ka’Teen, the jungle-inspired Mexican restaurant in Hollywood, will mark Cinco de Mayo with a vibrant celebration on Monday, May 5, featuring themed cocktails, festive small plates, and music from a live DJ.

Guests can enjoy a selection of specialty cocktails, along with botanas and mariscos curated for the occasion. The evening’s soundtrack will be provided by DJ Patrik Khach, whose set will accompany the restaurant’s lush, open-air atmosphere.

Located at 6516 Selma Avenue, Ka’Teen is known for its bold Yucatán-inspired cuisine and tropical ambiance. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made online.

For more details, visit kateenla.com, and you can book a reservation on Resy

Photo Credit: The Sunset Strip Instagram

The Sunset Strip will come alive with the spirit of Cinco de Mayo during the Tequila Sunset celebration, a five-day event running May 1 through May 5, featuring live music, tequila tastings, and exclusive offers at iconic venues along the historic boulevard.

The long weekend of festivities will include mariachi performances, handcrafted cocktails, and live entertainment at participating restaurants, bars, and lounges. Organizers promise a lively mix of activities catering to locals and visitors alike.

In addition to food and drink specials, guests are invited to take part in a social media giveaway by sharing photos from the event, tagging @thesunsetstrip, and using the hashtag #TequilaSunset. Prizes will be awarded to selected participants.

A full list of participating businesses and their exclusive deals is available at thesunsetstrip.com/tequilasunset.

