Free Spanish Wine Happy Hour Coming to The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills

Gratis Happy Hour Includes Cheeses, Hand-Cut Jamón, and Exclusive Pairings

Wine lovers are invited to a complimentary happy hour at The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills on Thursday, May 1, where guests can enjoy a tasting of wines from Spain’s Terras Gauda Winery.

The event will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on the store’s patio and will feature wines from the northwestern region of Spain, paired with artisanal cheese selections and hand-cut Jamón Ibérico from acclaimed producer Cinco Jotas.

The tasting is free and open to the public, offering guests the chance to explore Terras Gauda’s offerings in a relaxed, outdoor setting.

For those unable to attend, The Cheese Store will continue offering a Terras Gauda tasting option on its café menu for the next several months. The curated tasting experience includes two wines paired with artisan cheese and tinned fish.

The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills is located at 9705 S. Santa Monica Blvd. For more information, visit cheesestorebh.com.