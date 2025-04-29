Former UCLA Preschool Teacher Convicted of Child Sexual Abuse

City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto Announces Guilty Verdicts

A former preschool teacher at UCLA’s Early Care and Education department has been found guilty on nine criminal counts related to the sexual abuse of multiple children, Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announced Monday.

Christopher Rodriguez, 51, was convicted of several offenses, including multiple counts of sexual battery with restraint, sexual penetration with a foreign object, and willful cruelty to a child. The crimes took place between July 1 and December 15, 2023, while Rodriguez was employed at the Krieger Center, which is affiliated with UCLA.

Rodriguez worked at two UCLA ECE centers, including the Krieger Center and University Village Center, for nearly 25 years.

“Sexual abuse is among the most horrific violations to be committed upon anyone, especially children,” said Feldstein Soto in a statement. “The acts that the defendant inflicted upon multiple children are unthinkable and reprehensible. My office will always work to hold accountable sex offenders and protect our children.”

Rodriguez now faces up to seven and a half years in county jail, in addition to fines and mandatory registration as a sex offender. His sentencing is scheduled for May 9 at the Airport Courthouse.

The full list of charges includes: