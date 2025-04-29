First Measles Case in L.A. County Since March Linked to Texas Outbreak

884 Cases Reported Nationwide This Year, Most Among the Unvaccinated

Health officials are investigating a confirmed case of measles in a Los Angeles County resident who recently traveled from Texas, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced Monday.

Authorities said the individual was not contagious during their travel period. The department is now working to identify and notify people who may have been exposed to the virus and is verifying their vaccination status. The investigation is being conducted in collaboration with the California Department of Public Health and the Texas Department of State Health Services.

“Measles is a serious respiratory disease that spreads easily through the air and on surfaces, particularly among people who are not already protected from it,” said Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis. “A person can transmit the illness before symptoms appear. The best way to protect yourself and your family is with the highly effective measles vaccine.”

The measles virus can remain airborne or linger on surfaces for hours after an infected person has left an area. It spreads when an infected person breathes, talks, coughs or sneezes, and it can infect others through contact with contaminated air or surfaces.

Symptoms typically begin 7 to 21 days after exposure and may include a high fever (over 101°F), cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes, and a rash that usually appears three to five days later, beginning on the face and spreading to the rest of the body.

Public Health officials are urging residents to:

Check immunization records to ensure protection against measles, especially before traveling to areas experiencing outbreaks.



Consult with a health care provider about receiving the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine if not previously immunized or infected.



Notify a provider immediately if they may have been exposed and are pregnant, immunocompromised, an infant, or unvaccinated.



Avoid public places and contact a health provider by phone before visiting a clinic if symptoms develop.

As of April 24, the United States has recorded 884 measles cases in 2025, the majority linked to an ongoing outbreak in Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. Many of the individuals infected were either unvaccinated or had unknown vaccination status. Eleven percent required hospitalization, and three people have died from complications.

This is the first reported measles case in Los Angeles County since March 2025.

The MMR and MMRV vaccines, which protect against measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella, are highly effective and typically covered by health insurance. Uninsured or underinsured individuals may qualify for free or low-cost vaccines through county clinics and federal vaccine programs. For more information, residents can call 2-1-1 or visit publichealth.lacounty.gov.

For more information about measles, including symptoms and prevention, visit: ph.lacounty.gov/measles.