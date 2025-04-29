Visible Flames Expected as ATF Conducts Testing in Santa Monica Mountains

Los Angeles Fire Department to oversee public safety during ATF fire tests

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) will conduct controlled fire testing this week in the Santa Monica Mountains along the Temescal Ridge Trail between Skull Rock and Green Peak, the Los Angeles Fire Department has announced.

Testing is scheduled to take place during the evenings from Tuesday, April 29, through Thursday, May 1. The operation will involve small, open flames visible at a distance but will not include the burning of vegetation, according to the ATF.

The Los Angeles Fire Department will be on site before, during, and after the testing to ensure public safety and protect the surrounding environment.

Authorities emphasized that there is no cause for public concern during the tests and urged residents not to call 9-1-1 if they see flames in the vicinity of Temescal Ridge during the specified dates.

Due to the remote nature of the terrain and operational logistics, no public or media access will be permitted. Aircraft and drone pilots are advised to comply with any Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) flight restrictions issued for the area.