Ballona Creek Bike Path to Undergo Routine Maintenance Through July

Cleanup Project Includes Graffiti Removal, Trash Pickup, Tree Inspections

The Culver City Public Works Department has begun a 15-week maintenance initiative along the Ballona Creek bike path, city officials announced. The project, which started in April, will continue through late July with crews working one day per week on Thursdays from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The maintenance effort aims to enhance safety and appearance along the popular recreational corridor. Tasks include graffiti removal, trash cleanup, clearing of overgrown vegetation, and marking dead trees for arborist review and potential removal. Crews will mark dead trees with yellow ribbons before city arborists make a final determination.

The project is structured in weekly segments, progressing east to west along the path:

May 1, 8, 15: Higuera Avenue to Duquesne Avenue



May 22, 29, June 5: Duquesne Avenue to Jackson Avenue



June 12, 19, 26: Jackson Avenue to Overland Avenue



July 3, 10: Overland Avenue to the walking bridge at Ocean Avenue



July 17, 24: Bridge at Ocean Avenue to Sepulveda Boulevard



Despite the ongoing work, the path will remain open to both cyclists and pedestrians throughout the maintenance period.

Residents with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact Culver City Public Works at (310) 253-6410.