Make Your Own Pizza and Sip Craft Beer at Santa Monica’s Gourmandise School May 4

DIY Pizza and Craft Beer Collab Coming to Santa Monica Place

Food lovers are invited to roll up their sleeves and raise a pint at a hands-on culinary event hosted by The Gourmandise School at Santa Monica Place on Sunday, May 4, at noon.

The event, a collaboration with Doctor Dough and The Curious Palate, offers guests the opportunity to make their own personal pizza using fresh dough and premium toppings. Participants can choose to bake their creations on-site or take them home.

Adding to the experience, The Curious Palate will offer half off craft beer pints, giving attendees the option to pair their custom-made slices with a variety of locally brewed options.

Photo Credit: The Gourmandise School

Tickets are priced at $22 per person and include:

A step-by-step pizza-making session

One personalized pizza



50% off beer pints at The Curious Palate



Optional dough for purchase, provided by Doctor Dough

The event is open to locals and visitors and is part of a broader effort to spotlight Santa Monica’s vibrant food and drink scene. The Gourmandise School is located on the third floor of Santa Monica Place, and you can purchase tickets here.