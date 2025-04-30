April 30, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Prime Time Sports and Day Camps Coming Soon

Prime Time Sports Camp has remained a constant in the everchanging camp landscape for over 30 years by following this tried-and-true approach: keep it simple.

This summer, Prime Time is proudly featuring both its classic Sports Camp and signature Day Camp options so that campers will have an incredible and dynamic camp experience no matter their interests. 

“Our recipe for success is simple: amazing staff, low staffing ratios, excellent facilities, and a dynamic, age-appropriate curriculum designed to make sure that each child goes home every day ‘tired, dirty and happy,’” said Peter Straus, who founded Prime Time in 1990. 

This summer Prime Time Sports Camp has four locations in Marina Del Rey, Culver City, Silver Lake and West Los Angeles offering summer opportunities for campers, boys and girls ages 4-14 in grades pre-kindergarten to 8th grade. 

Each location offers both Prime Time camp options. For kids who can’t play enough, Prime Time SPORTS is all about sports and games, specializing in over 10 different sports in addition to weekly tournaments, Olympic-themed weeks, guest speakers, special events and, of course, the Prime Time Carnival.

For the camper who enjoys it all, Prime Time’s Day Camp offers the best of Prime Time SPORTS balanced with the wildly popular components of the Prime Time afterschool program including art academy, tech time, movie production, themed weeks, special events and of course, sports and games. 

“Families love that we have different camp options because they can drop off multiple kids at a single, safe location and know that they’re going to have a great time,” Straus said. 

“Parents want their children to be exposed to different activities, and having different camp options allows us to do that within the context of each program. We’re able to incorporate activities like lacrosse, pickleball, tennis and golf; sports that some of the kids don’t have access to every day while at the same time introducing things like 3D printing, robotics and film production through Prime Time Day Camp, all at one location.” 

To learn about the camp offerings and sign up today, visit www.primetimesportscamp.com

