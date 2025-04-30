L.A. Councilmembers, Labor Leaders Oppose Proposed Cuts to LAPD Civilian Workforce

Roles Targeted Include Crime Scene Techs, 911 System Staff, and Fleet Mechanics

Los Angeles City Councilmembers and labor leaders voiced strong opposition Wednesday to a proposal that would eliminate more than 400 civilian positions within the Los Angeles Police Department, warning that the cuts would cripple key elements of the city’s public safety infrastructure.

Councilmembers Traci Park (CD11), John Lee (CD12), and Tim McOsker (CD15) appeared alongside representatives from several major labor unions—including EAA, SEIU Local 721, AFSCME Locals 3090 and 3672, LiUNA Local 777, and the LA County Building & Construction Trades Council, to denounce the proposed layoffs ahead of a scheduled hearing before the City Council’s Budget and Finance Committee.

The proposed reduction of 403 non-sworn positions is expected to be a major point of discussion at the budget hearing, which begins at 1 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall. Critics argue the move would gut the civilian workforce that supports nearly every function of LAPD operations, from forensic analysis and evidence management to emergency response systems and recruitment.

“Public safety is more than just arrests—it’s a system,” Park said during the press event. “You can’t prosecute cases without proper evidence handling. You can’t solve crimes without forensic analysts. And you can’t grow a police force if you cut the people managing recruitment and background checks.”

Among the positions slated for elimination:

Crime Scene Photographers (EAA): A unit already reduced to 13 citywide, responsible for documenting homicides and violent crime scenes.



Criminalists (SEIU 721): Experts in DNA, firearms, and chemical forensics are essential for solving violent crimes.



Administrative Clerks, Analysts, and Booking Staff (EAA): Civilian roles that keep stations running and maintain evidence chain-of-custody; cuts would force sworn officers into administrative duties.



911 Technicians and Cybersecurity Experts (EAA, Trades): Technicians who maintain emergency communication systems and protect against cyber threats.



Technical Surveillance Experts (Building Trades): Specialists in digital forensics, audio/video enhancement, and investigative surveillance.



Fleet Mechanics (SEIU 721): Personnel responsible for maintaining patrol vehicles, already strained by prior staffing reductions.



Logistics and Field Support (LiUNA Local 777): Civilian roles vital to station readiness and field deployment.

“These positions may not wear a badge, but they are absolutely essential to public safety,” said Councilmember Lee, who chairs the Council’s Public Safety Committee. “Cutting them would be reckless and short-sighted. It means slower investigations, fewer patrols, and more unsolved cases.”

McOsker, a member of the Budget and Finance Committee, added that the proposed layoffs would “hollow out the foundation of our justice system” and burden sworn officers with tasks that divert them from field work.

Park urged residents to contact their councilmembers and oppose the proposed cuts. “This isn’t just about staffing—it’s a public safety crisis in the making,” she said. “If you care about safe streets and fast response times, now is the time to speak out.”