May 1, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

L.A. Councilmembers, Labor Leaders Oppose Proposed Cuts to LAPD Civilian Workforce

Roles Targeted Include Crime Scene Techs, 911 System Staff, and Fleet Mechanics

Los Angeles City Councilmembers and labor leaders voiced strong opposition Wednesday to a proposal that would eliminate more than 400 civilian positions within the Los Angeles Police Department, warning that the cuts would cripple key elements of the city’s public safety infrastructure.

Councilmembers Traci Park (CD11), John Lee (CD12), and Tim McOsker (CD15) appeared alongside representatives from several major labor unions—including EAA, SEIU Local 721, AFSCME Locals 3090 and 3672, LiUNA Local 777, and the LA County Building & Construction Trades Council, to denounce the proposed layoffs ahead of a scheduled hearing before the City Council’s Budget and Finance Committee.

The proposed reduction of 403 non-sworn positions is expected to be a major point of discussion at the budget hearing, which begins at 1 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall. Critics argue the move would gut the civilian workforce that supports nearly every function of LAPD operations, from forensic analysis and evidence management to emergency response systems and recruitment.

“Public safety is more than just arrests—it’s a system,” Park said during the press event. “You can’t prosecute cases without proper evidence handling. You can’t solve crimes without forensic analysts. And you can’t grow a police force if you cut the people managing recruitment and background checks.”

Among the positions slated for elimination:

  • Crime Scene Photographers (EAA): A unit already reduced to 13 citywide, responsible for documenting homicides and violent crime scenes.
  • Criminalists (SEIU 721): Experts in DNA, firearms, and chemical forensics are essential for solving violent crimes.
  • Administrative Clerks, Analysts, and Booking Staff (EAA): Civilian roles that keep stations running and maintain evidence chain-of-custody; cuts would force sworn officers into administrative duties.
  • 911 Technicians and Cybersecurity Experts (EAA, Trades): Technicians who maintain emergency communication systems and protect against cyber threats.
  • Technical Surveillance Experts (Building Trades): Specialists in digital forensics, audio/video enhancement, and investigative surveillance.
  • Fleet Mechanics (SEIU 721): Personnel responsible for maintaining patrol vehicles, already strained by prior staffing reductions.
  • Logistics and Field Support (LiUNA Local 777): Civilian roles vital to station readiness and field deployment.

“These positions may not wear a badge, but they are absolutely essential to public safety,” said Councilmember Lee, who chairs the Council’s Public Safety Committee. “Cutting them would be reckless and short-sighted. It means slower investigations, fewer patrols, and more unsolved cases.”

McOsker, a member of the Budget and Finance Committee, added that the proposed layoffs would “hollow out the foundation of our justice system” and burden sworn officers with tasks that divert them from field work.

Park urged residents to contact their councilmembers and oppose the proposed cuts. “This isn’t just about staffing—it’s a public safety crisis in the making,” she said. “If you care about safe streets and fast response times, now is the time to speak out.”

in Breaking News, News
Related Posts
Photo Credit: Socalo
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Cinco de Mayo Heats Up West Los Angeles With Food, Art, Music, and Mezcal Tastings

May 1, 2025

Read more
May 1, 2025

Mezcal Tastings, DJ Sets, Live Mural Installations, and Tlayudas Await It’s almost time for the holiday that isn’t celebrated in...

Photo Credit: The Gourmandise School
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Make Your Own Pizza and Sip Craft Beer at Santa Monica’s Gourmandise School May 4

May 1, 2025

Read more
May 1, 2025

DIY Pizza and Craft Beer Collab Coming to Santa Monica Place Food lovers are invited to roll up their sleeves...
News, Video

(Video) A Plus Tree: A Steward of Urban Forest Management Across Los Angeles

April 30, 2025

Read more
April 30, 2025

For More Info, Go To Aplustree.com For More Info, Go To https://t.co/fvJmXNZPfw pic.twitter.com/acHlzYhaFs — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) May 1, 2025

Photo Credit: Hatchet Hall
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Celebrate the Kentucky Derby Day with Two Stylish Parties in L.A. on May 3

April 30, 2025

Read more
April 30, 2025

Two Ways to Celebrate Derby Day: From Rooftop Revelry to Classic Cocktails Hatchet Hall is inviting guests to don their...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Free Spanish Wine Happy Hour Coming to The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills

April 30, 2025

Read more
April 30, 2025

Gratis Happy Hour Includes Cheeses, Hand-Cut Jamón, and Exclusive Pairings Wine lovers are invited to a complimentary happy hour at...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Westside Restaurant Owner Alleges Excessive Force by LAPD in New Civil Rights Lawsuit

April 30, 2025

Read more
April 30, 2025

Arrest Occurred After Business Owner Attempted to Make a Misconduct Complaint The co-owner of a well-known café in South Los...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Preliminary Hearing Begins for Driver in Malibu Crash That Claimed Four Pepperdine Students’ Lives

April 30, 2025

Read more
April 30, 2025

Defense Disputes Speed Claims in PCH Tragedy That Killed Four A Malibu man accused of speeding and crashing into a...
News

Prime Time Sports and Day Camps Coming Soon

April 30, 2025

Read more
April 30, 2025

Prime Time Sports Camp has remained a constant in the everchanging camp landscape for over 30 years by following this...
News

Tingly Drinks, Kona Coffee, and Comedy Nights: Kavahana Brings a New Kind of Buzz to Santa Monica

April 29, 2025

Read more
April 29, 2025

Right around the corner from Main Street, Kavahana is redefining how people hang out in Santa Monica. Part kava nectar...

Photo: CDC
News

First Measles Case in L.A. County Since March Linked to Texas Outbreak

April 29, 2025

Read more
April 29, 2025

884 Cases Reported Nationwide This Year, Most Among the Unvaccinated Health officials are investigating a confirmed case of measles in...

Photo: Official
News

Ballona Creek Bike Path to Undergo Routine Maintenance Through July

April 29, 2025

Read more
April 29, 2025

Cleanup Project Includes Graffiti Removal, Trash Pickup, Tree Inspections The Culver City Public Works Department has begun a 15-week maintenance...

Photo: UCLA
News

Former UCLA Preschool Teacher Convicted of Child Sexual Abuse

April 29, 2025

Read more
April 29, 2025

City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto Announces Guilty Verdicts A former preschool teacher at UCLA’s Early Care and Education department has...

Photo Credit: LAFD
News, Real Estate

Visible Flames Expected as ATF Conducts Testing in Santa Monica Mountains

April 29, 2025

Read more
April 29, 2025

Los Angeles Fire Department to oversee public safety during ATF fire tests The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and...
News

A vocal flower blooms in Beverly Canon Gardens

April 29, 2025

Read more
April 29, 2025

Soprano Golda Zahra comes home to put on a free concert in her old neighborhood By Linda Chase “Pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa…” The...

Photo Credit: Hunter Kerhart
Entertainment, News

Geffen Playhouse Announces New Season Packed With Premieres and Powerful Voices

April 29, 2025

Read more
April 29, 2025

Season to Feature World Premieres, West Coast Debuts and Acclaimed Artists The Geffen Playhouse unveiled its 2025–26 season lineup, featuring...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR