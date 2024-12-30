December 31, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

CHP and LAPD Launch Holiday Crackdown on Dangerous Driving for New Year’s

Photo: CHP

Maximum Enforcement and Increased Patrols Will Be in Force for New Years 

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will implement a statewide Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) beginning at 6:01 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, to ensure safe travel during the New Year’s holiday. The enforcement effort will run through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, targeting dangerous driving behaviors to prevent crashes and protect road users.

The initiative follows a sobering Christmas MEP, during which crashes claimed five lives within CHP jurisdiction in just 30 hours. During the same period, CHP officers made more than 300 arrests for driving under the influence (DUI), averaging one DUI arrest every six minutes.

“Our officers are committed to working through the holidays to ensure everyone can reach their destinations safely,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “Safe roads are possible when every driver makes responsible decisions behind the wheel.”

As part of the New Year’s MEP, CHP officers will focus on speeding, distracted driving, seatbelt violations, and impaired driving. During last year’s New Year’s enforcement effort, which spanned 78 hours, officers made 892 DUI arrests statewide.

Motorists are encouraged to report impaired drivers by calling 911. Dispatchers ask callers to provide details such as the vehicle’s description, license plate number, location, and direction of travel.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is urging the public to celebrate the holiday season responsibly and avoid driving under the influence, as alcohol-impaired-driving crashes remain a leading cause of roadway fatalities.

To combat impaired driving, the LAPD will increase patrols through New Year’s Day as part of the nationwide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. The goal is to identify and stop drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“Impaired driving endangers everyone on the road,” said an LAPD spokesperson. “We’re committed to keeping our community safe, but we need everyone’s cooperation to make it happen.”

The LAPD is encouraging residents to plan by arranging for a ride or designating a sober driver if they intend to consume alcohol. The department also emphasized that impaired driving isn’t limited to alcohol; prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, cannabis products, and other substances can also affect a driver’s ability to operate a vehicle safely.

“If you’re taking medications with driving warnings or consuming substances that could impair your judgment, let a sober person drive,” the LAPD advised.

