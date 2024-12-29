December 30, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Santa Monica Man Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run of Vietnam Veteran

Photo: SMPD

Suspect Faces Murder and Felony Charges; Police Recover Evidence

Rod Sharif, a Santa Monica man, was arrested on December 27, as the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run incident that killed a Vietnam veteran on December 22, according to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD). 

The woman, a Santa Monica resident, was crossing the street on Wilshire southbound and was struck by a Toyota RAV4 heading eastbound. The driver then fled the scene at a high rate of speed as several witnesses watched. The crash was caught on surveillance video. The unidentified woman, a veteran, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The SMPD’s Traffic Unit, along with SWAT officers and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division, executed search and arrest warrants at the home of the suspect, identified as Rod Sharif, in Santa Monica Canyon. Authorities recovered several pieces of evidence from the residence, including a white Toyota RAV4 with significant front-end damage consistent with a collision.

Sharif was taken into custody and booked on charges of murder and felony hit-and-run. Police revealed that Sharif has a history of prior arrests for driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Investigators are urging anyone with information about the incident or the suspect to come forward. Those with relevant details can contact Investigator Evan Raleigh at Evan.Raleigh@santamonica.gov, Investigator Lantz Lewis at Lantz.Lewis@santamonica.gov, or the SMPD non-emergency dispatch line at 310-458-8491. The department’s Watch Commander is also available 24/7 at 310-458-8427.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

HUD Report Reveals Record 18% Surge in U.S. Homelessness in 2024

December 29, 2024

Read more
December 29, 2024

Despite the Rise, Veteran Homelessness Hits Record Low The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) released its 2024...

Photo: YouTube
News

After LA Deputy Pleads Guilty in Trans Man’s Beating, Multiple Deputies Suspended

December 26, 2024

Read more
December 26, 2024

Federal Civil Rights Case Exposes Misconduct and Attempted Cover-Up at LASD Last week, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputy Joseph Benza III...

Photo: CCPD
News

Culver City Police Recover Stolen Trailer and Bring Holiday Cheer to Walk ‘n Rollers

December 26, 2024

Read more
December 26, 2024

Police Rally Community Support To Deliver Bikes and Gear To Nonprofit After Theft The holidays were nearly derailed for local...

Photo: Facebook
News

Los Angeles Public Health Warns Pet Owners: Avoid Recalled Raw Pet Food Linked to Bird Flu

December 26, 2024

Read more
December 26, 2024

Recalled Raw Feline Turkey Recipe Linked to H5 Bird Flu Cases in House Cats, Pet Death The Los Angeles County...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

The Best and Most Intriguing NYE Celebrations on the Westside

December 25, 2024

Read more
December 25, 2024

Check Out These Options for Your New Year’s Dinner & Drinks Alice B., the newest creation of the duo behind...

Photo: SMPD
News, Real Estate

Vietnam War Veteran Killed in Santa Monica Hit-and-Run on Wilshire

December 25, 2024

Read more
December 25, 2024

Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Suspect After Fatal Collision The life of a Vietnam War veteran was extinguished in...

Photo: IMDB
Film, film review, News

Film Review: The Brutalist

December 24, 2024

Read more
December 24, 2024

By Dolores Quintana Filled with grandeur as stark as the Brutalist architecture designed by László Tóth, The Brutalist is epic...

Photo: Metro LA
News

Metro Los Angeles Offers Free Holiday Rides For the Holidays, Exclusive Event Perks

December 23, 2024

Read more
December 23, 2024

Celebrate the Season With Free Rides, Special Surprises, Discounted Access  Metro is making it easier for Los Angeles residents and...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Seek Suspects in Armed Robbery Following ATM Withdrawal

December 23, 2024

Read more
December 23, 2024

Two Suspects Stole Over $4,000 After Following a Victim From an ATM Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred...

Photo: LA Public Health
News

First Human Case of H5 Bird Flu Confirmed in Los Angeles County

December 23, 2024

Read more
December 23, 2024

Exposure to Raw or Undercooked Animal Products Pose Risks A human case of H5 bird flu has been confirmed in...

Photo: IMDB
Entertainment, Film, film review, News

Film Review: Nosferatu

December 22, 2024

Read more
December 22, 2024

By Dolores Quintana Claws encased in a velvet glove. The audience helplessly feels Death’s wings enveloping the characters. Robert Egger’s...
News

School of Rock West LA Turns 14 This November

December 22, 2024

Read more
December 22, 2024

By Susan Payne While School of Rock West Los Angeles is celebrating its 14th anniversary this November, the school continues...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Culver City Police Offer Vacation Checks for Peace of Mind During Holiday Travel

December 22, 2024

Read more
December 22, 2024

Sign Up for Free Patrol Checks While You’re Away to Keep Your Home Secure With the holiday season in full...

Photo: YouTube
News, Real Estate

LA County Launches Pilot Program to Help RV Residents Transition to Permanent Housing

December 22, 2024

Read more
December 22, 2024

New Initiative Offers Safe Parking, Support Services, and a Pathway To Stable Housing Los Angeles County has launched the Pathway...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Experience Elevated Brunch Vibes at LAVO West Hollywood with Live DJ and Luxe Cocktails

December 20, 2024

Read more
December 20, 2024

Indulge in a $46 Three-Course Brunch With Shareable Cocktail Trees, Signature Drinks,  LAVO West Hollywood, known for its upscale Italian...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR