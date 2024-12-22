Culver City Police Offer Vacation Checks for Peace of Mind During Holiday Travel

Sign Up for Free Patrol Checks While You’re Away to Keep Your Home Secure

With the holiday season in full swing and busy travel days ahead, the Culver City Police Department is encouraging residents to take advantage of its Vacation Check Program.

Designed to provide peace of mind to residents while they’re away, the program offers periodic patrol checks of registered homes. Officers will monitor participating residences, helping to ensure homes are secure during the holiday travel season.

To enroll, residents can sign up at the Culver City Police Department front desk or call (310) 253-6208 between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. prior to their departure. The program is part of the department’s ongoing effort to partner with the community in promoting safety and security.

“Travel with confidence knowing your home is being watched while you’re away,” the department said in a statement.