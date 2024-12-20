Experience Elevated Brunch Vibes at LAVO West Hollywood with Live DJ and Luxe Cocktails

Indulge in a $46 Three-Course Brunch With Shareable Cocktail Trees, Signature Drinks,

LAVO West Hollywood, known for its upscale Italian dining, has a weekend brunch experience with lively vibes, innovative cocktails, and a three-course prix-fixe menu that promises indulgence.

Brunchgoers can expect a vibrant atmosphere featuring a live DJ, shareable cocktail trees, and creative drinks spotlighting Juliette Liqueur, a premium peach liqueur sourced from France’s Rhône Valley.

These are some of the highlights from the LAVO brunch menu:

First Bite of Peach Cocktail: A refreshing blend of Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Juliette Peach Liqueur, lime, and ginger beer for a zesty, crisp finish.

LAVO Bellini: A luxurious twist on the classic, combining amaretto, white peach, prosecco, and garnished with candied Marcona almonds. Guests can elevate this cocktail with a touch of Juliette Peach Liqueur.

Boozy Brunch Tree: A show-stopping centerpiece featuring six glasses of prosecco or mimosas paired with six shots of either Buona Notte or Juliette Peach Liqueur—perfect for sharing.

LAVO’s $46 prix-fixe brunch includes three courses, signature cocktails, and a lively atmosphere. The event runs every Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., creating the perfect setting for friends, celebrations, or a casual Sunday escape.

LAVO West Hollywood offers a seamless indoor-outdoor dining experience with a sun-drenched dining room, triple-height ceilings, retractable roofs, and operable accordion windows. Luxurious Italian furnishings and a bright coastal aesthetic set the stage for an unforgettable meal.

For reservations or more information, visit LAVO West Hollywood’s website.