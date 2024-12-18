December 19, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Krispy Kreme and Lodge Bread Unite for Limited-Edition Hanukkah Sufganiyot

Photo: Instagram

Only for a Limited Time and in Limited Quantities for This Special Collaboration

Krispy Kreme and Los Angeles-based bakery Lodge Bread are teaming up to offer a limited-edition collection of Hanukkah-themed sufganiyot, or jelly doughnuts, just in time for the holiday season.

Combining Krispy Kreme’s beloved airy doughnut with Lodge Bread’s house-made raspberry jam, the artisanal sufganiyot will be available in limited quantities during Hanukkah. The treats are sold in half-dozen boxes for $30, with a limit of two boxes per customer. Customers can find them at Lodge Bread locations in Culver City, Woodland Hills, and Beverly Hills.

“We’re excited to team up with Krispy Kreme to bring our own spin to this beloved Hanukkah tradition,” said Or Amsalam, co-founder of Lodge Bread. “This collaboration is a true celebration of craft, quality, and the joy of the season.”

Hanukkah begins at sundown on Dec. 25 and ends at sundown on Jan. 2, 2025. Fans of both brands are encouraged to act quickly, as the special doughnuts will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis throughout the holiday.

