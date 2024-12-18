California Governor Declares State of Emergency Amid Bird Flu Outbreak in Dairy Cattle

Governor Newsom’s Action Expands the State’s Response to the H5N1 Virus

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency today to streamline California’s response to the ongoing outbreak of Avian influenza A (H5N1), commonly known as “Bird Flu,” which has now been detected in dairy cows across Southern California.

The virus, which has spread to 16 states, including its first confirmed cases in Texas and Kansas in March 2024, has raised concerns after being found in dairy cattle in the Golden State. Though no person-to-person transmission of the virus has been reported in California, state officials are expanding their monitoring efforts and bolstering their coordinated response to contain the virus’s spread.

Concerns about H5N1 have risen since the avian flu virus was detected in raw milk from Raw Farm multiple times and their ability to distribute new products was suspended on December 5. A second raw milk farm Valley Milk Simply Bottled’s products has been quarantined and recalled as of December 14 due to avian flu found in a raw milk bulk tank.

Two cats in Los Angeles County who were fed raw milk from a recalled batch of milk from Raw Farms died and are suspected to have been infected with H5N1. A recent study from Stanford University reveals that influenza or flu virus can remain infectious in refrigerated raw milk for up to five days.

“Today’s proclamation is a targeted action to ensure that our agencies have the resources and flexibility they need to act swiftly and effectively. Building on California’s testing and monitoring system—the largest in the nation—we are committed to protecting public health and supporting the agriculture industry,” Newsom said in a statement. “While the risk to the public remains low, we will continue to take all necessary steps to prevent the spread of this virus.”

The emergency proclamation grants state and local agencies additional flexibility in staffing, contracting, and other operational aspects to enhance California’s response. This includes providing resources to strengthen monitoring and testing systems and ensuring that both the public and agricultural workers receive up-to-date information on the outbreak.

As of now, nearly all infected individuals have had direct exposure to infected cattle. No cases of the virus have been reported among humans in California, but the state continues to prioritize public safety and work alongside federal agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, to monitor the situation.

The state has implemented a comprehensive response plan, which includes efforts to minimize exposure to farmworkers and reduce the risk of contamination in raw dairy products. California has also distributed millions of personal protective equipment (PPE) items to workers in high-risk areas and conducted public outreach campaigns aimed at educating the public on preventive measures.

California’s cross-agency collaboration involves several state entities, including the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA), and the California Office of Emergency Services (CalOES). Public awareness campaigns are being conducted in multiple languages and include timely updates, social media outreach, and resources for agricultural workers on proper PPE use.

In an effort to mitigate flu risks, state officials are also ensuring that agriculture workers receive additional seasonal flu vaccines from the CDC. As the situation evolves, California remains committed to providing timely information and resources to safeguard public health and the state’s agricultural industry.