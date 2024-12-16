LAPD Confirms Hannah Kobayashi Found Safe After Voluntary Border Crossing

Customs Officials Report 30-Year-Old in Good Health; Case Closed

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed on Sunday that Hannah Kobayashi, 30, voluntarily crossed the U.S.-Mexico border and appears to be in good health, closing her missing person case.

Customs and Border Protection notified the LAPD that Kobayashi presented herself at the U.S. border on Dec. 15, 2024, in good condition. Her name has now been removed from the Missing and Unidentified Persons System (MUPS).

The LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit (MPU) began investigating after Kobayashi traveled from Maui to Los Angeles on Nov. 8, 2024, but did not board her scheduled connecting flight to New York. Detectives verified through surveillance footage that Kobayashi retrieved her luggage at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Nov. 11 before purchasing a bus ticket at Union Station. The investigation revealed that she traveled by bus to San Ysidro, Calif., and crossed the border into Mexico on Nov. 12.

Surveillance footage showed Kobayashi crossing the border alone with her belongings, prompting investigators to classify her as a voluntary missing person.

The case garnered national attention amid concerns about Kobayashi’s lack of communication and speculation regarding foul play or human trafficking. Investigators, however, found no evidence of criminal activity or that Kobayashi was under duress. Family members were reportedly told that she did not intend to return to the United States. Sadly, her father was found dead near LAX in an apparent suicide after coming to Los Angeles to search for his daughter.

Kobayashi’s reported desire to disconnect from modern connectivity before leaving Maui was also considered during the investigation.

The LAPD concluded its investigation after working with local and federal agencies, conducting witness interviews, and reviewing surveillance footage. While the department will not continue its inquiry into Mexico, officials stated that if Kobayashi returns to the U.S., law enforcement will be notified.