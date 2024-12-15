December 16, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Alexander Brothers, Luxury Real Estate Moguls, Arrested on Sex Trafficking and Assault Charges

Photo Credit: The Florida Department of Corrections and YouTube

The FBI Asks For Public Assistance and Victims or Witnesses to Come Forward

Tal and Oren Alexander, prominent luxury real estate brokers, and their brother Alon Alexander, who runs the family’s security firm, have been arrested and charged with sex trafficking, sexual battery, and related offenses following allegations that span more than a decade. The Southern District of New York has accused the brothers of drugging, assaulting, and raping dozens of women. On the same day as the federal charges, Oren and Alon Alexander were charged with sexual battery in Florida.

As we reported in June, Tracy Tutor, a Million Dollar Listing star and broker at Douglas Elliman. Tutor alleged in a New York Times interview that Oren Alexander assaulted her in 2014 after a cocktail party where she believes she was drugged. She has not filed a lawsuit. 

FBI Special Agent Justine Atwood testified Friday that approximately 40 women, most of whom do not know each other, have come forward with similar accounts. Atwood said graphic videos, photos, and text messages exchanged between the brothers support the allegations.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said: “As alleged in the Indictment, for more than a decade, the Alexander Brothers, alone and together, repeatedly and violently sexually assaulted and raped dozens of female victims. Today, the defendants are charged with multiple sex trafficking offenses. Our investigation is far from over. If you have been a victim of the alleged sexual violence perpetrated by Alon Alexander, Oren Alexander, or Tal Alexander – or if you know anything about their alleged crimes – we urge you to come forward.”

The press release added, “If you have been victimized by the Alexander Brothers in any way or have any additional information about their alleged illegal behavior, please call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or reach out to us at alexander-case@fbi.gov.” 

Four civil lawsuits have been filed against the brothers in New York, with a fifth case filed on Dec. 11 against Oren and Alon Alexander.

The FBI’s press release from New York stated “In advance of the events, the Alexander Brothers and others procured drugs that they agreed to provide to the women, including, among other things, cocaine, mushrooms, and GHB.  On multiple occasions during these events and trips, the Alexander Brothers and others surreptitiously drugged women’s drinks.  Some of the victims experienced symptoms of impaired physical and mental capacity, including limitations of movement and speech and incomplete memories of events. This prevented the victims from being able to fight back or escape during the rapes and sexual assaults.”

Magistrate Judge Lisette Reid denied bail for Tal Alexander on Friday, calling him a flight risk despite the family’s offer to pledge $115 million in real estate assets as collateral. Reid ruled that the proposed conditions, including house arrest and GPS monitoring, were insufficient to guarantee his compliance.

Oren and Alon Alexander are scheduled for federal hearings in Miami next week. Both were initially granted state bonds of $3 million and $2 million, respectively, but they remain in custody pending federal proceedings.

The Alexanders, co-founders of the luxury real estate firm Official and former stars at Douglas Elliman deny the charges. Their attorney, Joel Denaro, dismissed the allegations as “baseless.’

Reports from childhood acquaintances and alleged video evidence have added to the scrutiny. Atwood’s testimony included details of text messages that prosecutors say demonstrate a pattern of behavior by the brothers.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Approves New Housing Regulations Excluding Single-Family Zones

December 15, 2024

Read more
December 15, 2024

Rezoning Program Aims to Tackle Housing Shortages but Faces Feasibility Concerns The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday...
News

Home Safety Assessments Prevent Your Loved Ones from Falling

December 13, 2024

Read more
December 13, 2024

Steer Clear of Accidents with Safely Home Again’s Fall Assessments A call at 3:40 a.m. jolts you from a deep...

Photo: YouTube
News

Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Hate Crime in Attack on Asian American Woman in Culver City

December 13, 2024

Read more
December 13, 2024

Transient Faces 10 Years in Prison After Admitting to a Racially Motivated Assault A Southern California man has pleaded guilty...

Photo: CD 11 Office
News

Celebrate the Holidays at the 2nd Annual Better 11 Holiday Celebration

December 13, 2024

Read more
December 13, 2024

Join the Festivities With Live Music, Food, and Community Connection The 2nd Annual Better 11 Holiday Celebration is set to...

Photo: CCPD Facebook
News

Elderly Man Reported Missing Near Jefferson Boulevard, Public’s Help Sought

December 13, 2024

Read more
December 13, 2024

85-Year-Old Harry Grant Last Seen Driving a White Nissan SUV Culver City Police are asking for assistance in finding Harry...

Photo Credit: Jacob Layman
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Bacari Debuts in Beverly Hills: Mediterranean Dining in the Iconic Villa Blanca Space

December 12, 2024

Read more
December 12, 2024

Seventh Los Angeles Location Beloved Small Plates, Craft Cocktails, and Rustic Charm Bacari, the acclaimed Mediterranean-inspired, family-owned restaurant group, has...

Photo Credit: Stan Lee
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Holey Moley Brings Food, Fun Drinks, Mini-Golf, and Karaoke to the Third Street Promenade

December 12, 2024

Read more
December 12, 2024

Whimsical Cocktails, Comfort Food, and Immersive Putt-Putt Courses In Santa Monica Holey Moley Golf Club, a new entertainment venue by...

Photo: Facebook
News

Court Rulings Spell the End of Proposed Merger Between Albertson’s and Kroger

December 11, 2024

Read more
December 11, 2024

Grocery Chain Announces Kroger Lawsuit in Separate Press Release Albertsons Companies, Inc. has announced the termination of its proposed merger...

Photo: Official
News

Bar Nine to Close Culver City Flagship After 11 Years of Excellent Espresso and Connection

December 11, 2024

Read more
December 11, 2024

Espresso Bar Bids Farewell to Culver City, Plans Bright Future with Pure Espresso After 11 years of serving the community,...
News, Video

(Video) The Watermark at Beverly Hills Offers Boutique-Style Living for Seniors

December 11, 2024

Read more
December 11, 2024

For More Info, Go To Watermarkcommunities.com For More Info, Go To https://t.co/OmOzzwuFyj pic.twitter.com/FecaVlqabn — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) December 11, 2024

Photo: Culver City Government
News

Dan O’Brien Named Culver City Mayor, Freddy Puza to Serve as Vice Mayor

December 11, 2024

Read more
December 11, 2024

Newly Elected Council Members Sworn in as Göran Eriksson Ends Term Council Member Dan O’Brien will serve as Culver City’s...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Department Warns City and Nearby Areas of Potential Fire Danger and Air Quality Issues

December 10, 2024

Read more
December 10, 2024

High Winds, Low Humidity, and Dry Conditions Increase the Potential for Wildfires The National Weather Service has issued a Red...
News

Franklin Fire Update: Over 3,000 Acres Burned, New Shelter Opened, City Government Relocated

December 10, 2024

Read more
December 10, 2024

Homes and Structures Impacted; PCH and Major Roads Closed as Firefighters Battle Blaze The update from the city government of...
News, Video

(Video) School of Rock Offers the Most Revolutionary Music Education

December 10, 2024

Read more
December 10, 2024

Sign Up Now at WestLA.SchoolofRock.com Sign Up Now at https://t.co/UY2nQjzBYg pic.twitter.com/G98Z4Q7C7P — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) December 10, 2024

Photo: Facebook
News

Man Arrested for Murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO in NYC Has Ties to Santa Monica

December 9, 2024

Read more
December 9, 2024

Suspect Found with Ghost Gun, Manifesto, and Fake IDs in Pennsylvania Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old man, was arrested in Pennsylvania...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR