Alexander Brothers, Luxury Real Estate Moguls, Arrested on Sex Trafficking and Assault Charges

The FBI Asks For Public Assistance and Victims or Witnesses to Come Forward

Tal and Oren Alexander, prominent luxury real estate brokers, and their brother Alon Alexander, who runs the family’s security firm, have been arrested and charged with sex trafficking, sexual battery, and related offenses following allegations that span more than a decade. The Southern District of New York has accused the brothers of drugging, assaulting, and raping dozens of women. On the same day as the federal charges, Oren and Alon Alexander were charged with sexual battery in Florida.

As we reported in June, Tracy Tutor, a Million Dollar Listing star and broker at Douglas Elliman. Tutor alleged in a New York Times interview that Oren Alexander assaulted her in 2014 after a cocktail party where she believes she was drugged. She has not filed a lawsuit.

FBI Special Agent Justine Atwood testified Friday that approximately 40 women, most of whom do not know each other, have come forward with similar accounts. Atwood said graphic videos, photos, and text messages exchanged between the brothers support the allegations.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said: “As alleged in the Indictment, for more than a decade, the Alexander Brothers, alone and together, repeatedly and violently sexually assaulted and raped dozens of female victims. Today, the defendants are charged with multiple sex trafficking offenses. Our investigation is far from over. If you have been a victim of the alleged sexual violence perpetrated by Alon Alexander, Oren Alexander, or Tal Alexander – or if you know anything about their alleged crimes – we urge you to come forward.”

The press release added, “If you have been victimized by the Alexander Brothers in any way or have any additional information about their alleged illegal behavior, please call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or reach out to us at alexander-case@fbi.gov.”

Four civil lawsuits have been filed against the brothers in New York, with a fifth case filed on Dec. 11 against Oren and Alon Alexander.

The FBI’s press release from New York stated “In advance of the events, the Alexander Brothers and others procured drugs that they agreed to provide to the women, including, among other things, cocaine, mushrooms, and GHB. On multiple occasions during these events and trips, the Alexander Brothers and others surreptitiously drugged women’s drinks. Some of the victims experienced symptoms of impaired physical and mental capacity, including limitations of movement and speech and incomplete memories of events. This prevented the victims from being able to fight back or escape during the rapes and sexual assaults.”

Magistrate Judge Lisette Reid denied bail for Tal Alexander on Friday, calling him a flight risk despite the family’s offer to pledge $115 million in real estate assets as collateral. Reid ruled that the proposed conditions, including house arrest and GPS monitoring, were insufficient to guarantee his compliance.

Oren and Alon Alexander are scheduled for federal hearings in Miami next week. Both were initially granted state bonds of $3 million and $2 million, respectively, but they remain in custody pending federal proceedings.

The Alexanders, co-founders of the luxury real estate firm Official and former stars at Douglas Elliman deny the charges. Their attorney, Joel Denaro, dismissed the allegations as “baseless.’

Reports from childhood acquaintances and alleged video evidence have added to the scrutiny. Atwood’s testimony included details of text messages that prosecutors say demonstrate a pattern of behavior by the brothers.