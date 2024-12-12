Bacari Debuts in Beverly Hills: Mediterranean Dining in the Iconic Villa Blanca Space

Seventh Los Angeles Location Beloved Small Plates, Craft Cocktails, and Rustic Charm

Bacari, the acclaimed Mediterranean-inspired, family-owned restaurant group, has opened its first Beverly Hills location, marking its seventh establishment in Los Angeles. Situated at 9601 Brighton Way, the restaurant takes over the iconic Villa Blanca space, which had been vacant for four years. Known for its shareable small plates, Bacari’s newest venue introduces both familiar favorites and exclusive new dishes crafted by Executive Chef and Co-Owner Lior Hillel.

“Our goal has always been to create spaces where people feel at home while sharing great food and drinks,” said Daniel and Robert Kronfli, co-owners of Bacari. “Beverly Hills is a vibrant neighborhood rich in community, and we’re thrilled to finally bring our Mediterranean-inspired small plates, craft cocktails, and internationally-curated wine list to this iconic location. Bacari has always been a place to gather, celebrate, and relax—where guests are treated like family. We can’t wait to welcome both our loyal regulars and new guests, continuing to uphold the values that have made Bacari so special since 2008.”

The restaurant’s interior, a collaboration between Robert Kronfli and Adean Studios, combines modern design with rustic charm, inspired by old European basement taverns. The 150-seat space features low ceilings, reclaimed marble floors, 80-year-old bricks, and custom-designed furniture. Antique light fixtures and curated trinkets add authenticity, while intricate tile work in the bar and bathrooms pays homage to Art Deco design. Outside, a vintage-style sign and a European café-inspired awning enhance the welcoming ambiance.

Bacari Beverly Hills’ menu blends Mediterranean and Italian influences, spotlighting locally sourced, seasonal ingredients. Signature dishes include caramelized Brussels sprouts with pomegranate molasses, Bacari fries with chef’s special sauce and fried egg, and Asian pear and brie pizza. Exclusive to the Beverly Hills location are new offerings like lentil stew with limu omani oil and garlic croutons, red wine-braised beef cheeks with goat cheese polenta, and delicata squash with cashew salsa di noci and farro.

The beverage program offers an extensive selection of house-made sangrias, creative craft cocktails, mocktails, and a thoughtfully curated wine list that pairs perfectly with the restaurant’s vibrant flavors. Highlights include the “Permanent Vacation,” a rum-based cocktail with pineapple and cinnamon bitters, and “The Resurrection,” Bacari’s twist on the classic Corpse Reviver #2. The cocktail menu will rotate to feature guest favorites, ensuring a dynamic experience with every visit.

Bacari Beverly Hills is open Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Weekend brunch is served from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and happy hour runs Monday through Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Live music performances will take place Thursday through Saturday starting at 9:00 p.m.

Reservations and additional information are available at www.eatwithbacari.com.