Dan O’Brien Named Culver City Mayor, Freddy Puza to Serve as Vice Mayor

Photo: Culver City Government

Newly Elected Council Members Sworn in as Göran Eriksson Ends Term

Council Member Dan O’Brien will serve as Culver City’s mayor in 2025 after a unanimous vote by the City Council on Dec. 9. Fellow Council Member Freddy Puza was also unanimously selected to serve as vice mayor.

Addressing a packed audience at the Mike Balkman Council Chambers, O’Brien pledged to lead with humility, compassion, and a renewed focus on collaboration.

“I am truly honored to be your mayor for the coming year,” O’Brien said. “Although it is largely ceremonial, I know how important it is to represent our community with humility and compassion. I promise I will continue to make myself accessible to hear your input and concerns, celebrate our successes, and be accountable for the decisions we make here.”

O’Brien also called for a shift in the city’s political discourse, urging residents to focus on constructive debates rather than personal criticism.

“We can disagree without being disagreeable,” he said. “Sometimes, the obstacle is the way. Disagreements, when approached with the right mindset, can lead to more refined policy that is improved with open debate.”

O’Brien highlighted his priorities for the year ahead, including enhancing public spaces, supporting local businesses, providing services for the unhoused, and maintaining a welcoming environment for all.

“Let’s celebrate the good things and be a part of any opportunity to make a difference in this community,” he said.

The meeting also marked significant transitions within the City Council. Re-elected members Albert Vera Jr. and Yasmine-Imani McMorrin were sworn in for their second terms, while Bryan “Bubba” Fish took his oath of office as a newly elected council member.

Council Member Göran Eriksson concluded his eight years of service due to term limits. Reflecting on his tenure, Eriksson highlighted accomplishments including efforts to address homelessness, the Feed Culver initiative during the pandemic, transitioning city buses to biogas, approving key developments like Culver Steps and Ivy Station, and implementing a citywide municipal fiber network.

The first City Council meeting of 2025 is scheduled for Jan. 13 at the Culver City Senior Center. The Mike Balkman Council Chambers will undergo renovations to update its technology systems during this time.

