Culver City Police Department Warns City and Nearby Areas of Potential Fire Danger and Air Quality Issues

Photo: Facebook

High Winds, Low Humidity, and Dry Conditions Increase the Potential for Wildfires

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning for parts of Los Angeles County, the alert will remain in force until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday. High winds, low humidity, and dry conditions are causing an elevated fire risk, creating a hazardous environment where fires can start and spread rapidly.

Officials urge residents to remain vigilant and call 911 to report any safety concerns should they see anything that could lead to a fire. It is especially important since the Franklin Fire is burning in Malibu with zero containment. 

Authorities recommend the following steps to ensure safety during this high-risk period:
  • Secure outdoor items: Patio furniture and other loose items should be secured to prevent damage.
  • Report outages and hazards: Power outages can be reported to Southern California Edison (SCE) at SCE.com/outage. Fallen palm fronds and tree branches can be reported to Culver City Public Works at (310) 253-6420.
  • Downed power lines: Assume all downed lines are live and dangerous. Stay away and call 911 if there is an immediate threat.
  • Prepare for power disruptions: Keep flashlights and backup batteries ready, charge phones and portable chargers, and have a plan for medical equipment requiring electricity.
  • Emergency preparedness: Review your household emergency kit and ensure it’s up to date.
The Franklin Fire, currently burning in Malibu, may cause smoke impacts across parts of the Westside including Culver City, Westchester, West Adams, and South Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon as wind patterns shift. Air quality in these regions could reach the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” category or worse, depending on fire activity and containment progress.

For updated air quality information, visit the South Coast AQMD website.

For verified information and additional safety resources, visit the Culver City Fire Department’s website to subscribe to emergency alerts.
